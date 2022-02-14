As Lake Conference boys basketball continues through the second half of its double round-robin schedule, nothing is certain.
Four teams are still alive in the title chase - Wayzata 7-1, Eden Prairie 7-2, Hopkins 4-3 and Minnetonka 4-3.
Wayzata took sole possession of first place with a 73-62 victory over the Hopkins Royals before more than 3,000 fans Feb. 11 at the Wayzata gym.
“It was an awesome atmosphere,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said. “In the eight years since I started coaching here, that is the biggest student second I’ve seen.”
Wayzata won the game by making 14 three-point shots. Earlier in the week, the Trojans had made 17 treys in a win over St. Michael-Albertville.
Schnettler pointed out that the Trojans were hard to guard in the Hopkins game because eight different players made three-pointers, led by 6-9 senior forward Carter Bjerke with three.
Hayden Tibbits was Wayzata’s leading scorer with 24 points. Bjerke had 13 and senior guard Drew Berkland hit 10. Erik Rottinghaus, Spencer Hall, Jackson McAndrew and Ryan Harvey each added five points.
Hopkins forwards CJ O’Hara and Elvis Nnaji made some impressive dunks, but those dunks were trumped by Wayzata’s cluster of threes. O’Hara scored 21 points for the Royals, while guards Tyrell Sappington and Jayden Moore had 13 and 10 points. Max Wilson and Nnaji were next with seven each.
Earlier in the week, Hopkins played its best game of the season in a 76-53 victory at Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie head coach Dave Flom pinpointed the reason for Hopkins’ road win. “We made only four of 34 three-point shots,” he said.
Hopkins had three guards in double figures - the eighth-grader Jayden Moore with 17 and Sappington and Wilson with 10 each. Up front, O’Hara and Nnaji each scored 16 points. Eden Prairie’s leading scorer, Chiddi Obiazor, had 12 points and freshman guard Max Lorenson scored 10.
In it’s Friday night game, Eden Prairie was much sharper and defeated Buffalo 83-55. “We made 13 of 21 threes that game,” coach Flom noted. Leading the Eagles with 12 points each were Matt Kelley, Miles Smith and Bradley Frisch. Obiazor scored 10 and Ethan Weisshaar, back from an injury that kept him out for more than a month, scored nine.
Minnetonka lost its only conference game to Buffalo 70-68 Feb. 8, but came back with one of its biggest wins of the season Feb. 12 at DeLaSalle.
Sophomore forward Jordan Cain shredded DeLaSalle’s defense for a career-high 37 points. “Jordan scored at the rim, behind the three-point arc and from mid-range,” Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl said. “It was a special performance.”
The night before, the Skippers had big win against Minnehaha Academy with junior guard Ibrahim El-Amin netting 28 points. El-Amin added 20 more points in the win at DeLaSalle.
While his main scorers - Cain, El-Amin, Alex Jones and Andy Stefonowicz - continue at a torrid pace, Tesdahl likes the way Walker Liu and Joey Gendreau are rebounding and playing defense, as the Skippers wait for the return of star junior forward Jalen Cain, who has been out with an injury.
Minnetonka was not the only Lake team in action on Saturday. Hopkins traveled to Minneapolis North and lost a non-conference decision to the Polars. Nnaji had a season-high 29 points for the Royals, while O’Hara scored 20 points. Moore was next with nine.
Games on the Lake schedule for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, are Wayzata at Eden Prairie, St. Michael-Albertville at Buffalo and Minnetonka against Edina at Edina Community Center.
Minnetonka has to be concerned with Edina’s 6-9 senior forward Brady Helgren, who scored 40 points in a win over St. Michael-Albertville last week.
“We don’t have a height-to-height matchup with Helgren, so we’ll try to speed the game up offensively and defensively,” coach Tesdahl said.
