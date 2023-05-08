Any one of six teams could conceivably win the Lake Conference baseball title this spring.
Usually, at this point in the season, one or two teams have created some space between themselves and the pack, but not this year.
Going into this week’s games, five of the seven teams in the league had either two losses or three and Eden Prairie was in the picture with four losses.
Wayzata (5-2) was tied in the lost column with Minnetonka (4-2) and Edina (3-2). Hopkins, surging lately after a slow start, was 3-3 along with St. Michael-Albertville. Eden Prairie knocked off Wayzata in a Saturday matinee 5-2 for a 3-4 conference mark.
The picture might begin to clear up with some key games this week. Wayzata and Minnetonka play a game Thursday, May 11, at Target Field following the Twins game against the San Diego Padres. Coaches Paul Twenge of Minnetonka and Bobby DeWitt of Wayzata would love to give everyone a chance to play in that game, but with the Lake title on the line, who knows if that will be possible?
Edina is hosting Hopkins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Braemar in another key conference clash. The Hornets will use the occasion to honor former head coach Jim Luther, who coached Edina to the state Class AA championship 40 years ago.
Experience counts
One thing you can always count on in Lake baseball is great individual talent. The senior class is especially noticeable this season.
It might be too early to talk about a league MVP at this point, but Wayzata shortstop Jake Berkland comes to mind along with Wayzata catcher Jonathan Pribula, Edina shortstop Jackson Nevers, Edina second baseman Lewis Meyer, Eden Prairie shortstop Joey Flom, Minnetonka catcher Max Pederson, Minnetonka outfielder Ethan Binder and Minnetonka second baseman Jake McCuskey. All of these players have at least two seasons of varsity success.
There is plenty of top-flight pitching with Jack Kochevar of Minnetonka, Soren Epple and Danny Geyer of Edina, Riley Leatherman and Zak Brown of Wayzata, Kaleb Klinkhammer of St. Michael-Albertville, Olin Lysne and Will Tomanek of Hopkins, Nick Macheledt and Logan LaPlante of Buffalo.
Highlights
Looking at highlights from last week’s Lake baseball schedule, Wayzata’s Zak Brown retired 16 batters in a row at the start of a 3-1 win over Rogers. Will Tomanek of Hopkins pitched with confidence in a 5-0 complete-game win over Eden Prairie, Edina’s Lewis Meyer had a home run among his three hits in a 7-6 win at Eden Prairie and Eden Prairie’s Carter Arneson hit a home run as the Eagles upset Wayzata.
State hopefuls?
Because of the way the Minnesota State High School League has aligned the sections, as many as three Lake teams could make the State Class AAAA Tournament. Minnetonka looks like a solid favorite in Section 2AAAA. Wayzata and Edina could be the top teams in 6AAAA with Hopkins as the dark horse. St. Michael-Albertville has a shot in 5AAAA.
Almost every team in the Lake has developed enough pitching depth to handle the MSHSL pitching rules, which limit hurlers to 105 pitches per appearance. Often, a pitcher will have to come out just before completing a game due to this limit.
I am impressed by the Lake coaches’ diligence in not overusing their pitchers, especially on cold days. Keeping arms healthy is a big part of the game in the modern era.
