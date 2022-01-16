Lake Conference Alpine skiing rivalries are fueled not only by speed, but also by familiarity.
Five Lake schools gathered at Buck Hill in Burnsville for a conference meet last week, and the same five will match up again at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Buck Hill.
Minnetonka’s boys and girls earned bragging rights Jan. 13 with Edina placing second in the team standings for both genders. That is not surprising considering both schools are almost always state-meet qualifiers.
Boys Race
Two of the state’s best skiers matched up in the Lake boys race at Buck Hill last week. Senior Jakob Zeller of Eden Prairie earned the top place with a combined two-run time of 45.35 seconds. Adam Berghult of Edina was a close second in 45.57. Minnetonka took the next two places with juniors Stephen Reddington (46.60) and Marley Barrett (46.94). Wayzata junior Jaggen Qie took fifth in 47.77 and Edina junior Reid Sprinkle came in sixth at 48.95. Minnetonka’s path to the team championship came with places 7-9 from freshman Steve Conlin, senior Evan Jones and junior Caden Meyer. Jacob Wohlrabe earned tenth place. Lincoln Heath of Hopkins, Bode Springer of Eden Prairie, Owen McLain of Edina, Scott Jenson of Hopkins and Thomas Ritten of Edina rounded out the boys top 15.
In the team standings, Minnetonka had 276 points to 246 for Edina, 190 for Hopkins, 188 for Wayzata and 172 for Eden Prairie.
Girls Race
Edina is the defending state champion in Alpine, however, Minnetonka had the upper hand over the Hornets Jan. 13.
Seniors Bella Kelly and Stella Pachmayer and sophomore Marisa Witte of the Skippers placed second, third and fourth overall behind Edina’s champion of the day, senior Ali Anselmo.
Anselmo’s combined time of 47.32 gave her the edge over Kelly (48.11).
Senior Elsie Engman had a good day for Edina, taking fifth place and breaking 50 seconds for two runs (49.65).
Ninth-graders Ally Adair and Livia Gustin added significant points for Edina by placing 10th and 14th.
Minnetonka’s depth was also front and center with ninth-graders Stella Stinnett and Sephina Switz placing seventh and ninth and senior Abby Weigel securing 11th place.
Hopkins’ skiers of the day were Megan Roesler 5th, Marit Erickson 16th and Sami Armitage 18th.
Eden Prairie’s top two girls, senior Renee Turtle and sophomore Lucy Rogers, were sixth and eighth.
Wayzata had a nice 1-2 punch with junior Annika Pendergast 12th and ninth-grader Mia Duffy 13th.
Girls team standings were Minnetonka 339, Edina 286, Hopkins 244, Eden Prairie 172 and Wayzata 171.
