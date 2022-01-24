It might have been the coldest weather of the year when Alpine skiers from five Lake Conference schools competed against boys and girls teams from Mankato East and Mankato West Jan. 20 at Buck Hill.
The temperature was 1 degree above zero when the races began. However, a brisk wind made it seem even colder.
While Minnetonka won team honors for both boys and girls, Edina skied away with the individual prizes. Senior captain Ali Anselmo was the girls champion with the two fastest runs of the day - 12.03 and 24.11. On the boys side it was another Edina victory as seniors Will Utendorfer and Adam Berghult placed 1-2.
These were the girls team point totals: Minnetonka 424, Edina 374, Wayzata 345, Hopkins 314, Eden Prairie 249, Mankato West 216 and Mankato East 164.
Boys team scores were: Minnetonka 345, Edina 332, Eden Prairie 319, Wayzata 240, Hopkins 230, Mankato West 197 and Mankato East 196.
Following are highlights of the days events.
Girls Race
Anselmo’s medalist effort gave Edina second place in the team standings, while Minnetonka’s incredible balance produced a team title. The Skippers had seven individuals among the top 15. Seniors Stella Pachmayer and Bella Kelly placed third and fourth and Skipper sophomore Marisa Witte came in fifth. Minnetonka ninth-graders Stella Stinnett and Sephina Switz were eighth and 11th, and senior Abby Weigel came in 13th.
Ninth-grader Ally Adair and senior captain Elsie Engman provided strong support for Anselmo, finishing sixth and ninth.
Wayzata took third in the team standings with eighth-grader Sonja Pendergast taking seventh place and junior Annika Pendergast placing 14th. Ninth-graders Mia Duffy and Grace Anderson were the Trojans next two finishers.
Hopkins’ top two skiers, juniors Megan Roesler and Marly Jenson, finished 16th and 17th. Eden Prairie sophomore Lucy Rogers placed 10th and sophomore teammate Faith Dodge was 20th.
Boys Race
Minnetonka’s depth yielded a 13-point edge over Edina in the team standings. Junior Stephen Reddington led the Skippers by placing fourth. Senior Steve Conlin (seventh), junior Miles Underhill (11th), senior Dalton Ward (14th) and sophomore Drew Pierce (15th) were key scorers. Senior Ned Chapman added an 18th place.
Edina’s top twosome of Utendorfer and Berghult might be the state’s best 1-2 punch at this point in the season. Junior Reid Sprenkle and freshman Owen McLain were both in the top 20 on Jan. 20. There’s no question that Eden Prairie’s leader is senior Jakob Keller. He placed third behind Utendorfer and Berghult with consistent times of 21.84 and 21.74. The Eagles next two on Jan. 20, freshman Tatem Wilker and senior Zach Haugen, were eighth and ninth overall.
Wayzata had a fifth-place finish from junior Jaggen Qie and a 10th place from junior Andy Corbett. There were no seniors among the Trojans’ top six finishers.
Hopkins had no seniors in its top five Jan. 20. Freshman Scott Jenson led the Royals with a 16th-place finish. Next were sophomore Harrison Rosenberg and junior Carter Smith.
