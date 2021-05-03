Not yet halfway through her senior season with the Edina High girls lacrosse team, Haley Reeck is closing in on the all-time Hornet scoring record.
Thus, it is not surprising that Reeck is a 2021 Athena Award winner as Edina’s most outstanding senior female athlete. When the selection committee met earlier this year, Reeck checked all the boxes - success on the field, quality academics (a 3.8 GPA), leadership, character and contributions to the community.
“It means a lot to win an award like this,” Reeck said in an interview last week. “Anybody can be a good athlete, but there is more to the Athena Award than that. Coaches at the school and people in Edina let me know that I have a lot of silent followers.”
Reeck will graduate from Edina this spring with 10 varsity letters - six in lacrosse and four in soccer. She has accepted a scholarship offer to play lacrosse for the University of Louisville next season.
“Division I college lacrosse is a whole different level,” Reeck said. “I have been working on my stick skills and running every day. Louisville is ranked No. 15 in the country, and I look forward to joining a good program. The coaches text me with updates, and they follow me like I follow them. I know the coaches at Louisville care for me beyond lacrosse.”
Reeck’s lacrosse interest goes back a long way. She began playing in Pennsylvania as a second-grader, and when she moved to Minnesota with her family, she had a head start on a lot of the players here.
“My family is super into sports and always has been,” Reeck said. “My brother {Chandler] played basketball for Edina High. My dad [Chris] cares a lot about lacrosse and sends me drills on twitter. My mom [Jennifer] helps me with the mental aspect of sports. My brother knows about the pressure of being an athlete and is always super supportive.”
Despite not having a season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Reeck is about to surpass Madeline Rodriguez’s school record of 162 career goals. She was three short of the record as this edition went to press April 27.
During the 2019 season, Reeck was named to All-America teams by U.S. Lacrosse and Under Armour. She is on the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game watch list for 2021.
As a two-sport captain, Reeck likes taking on leadership roles. The Hornet girls soccer team won the Lake Conference title with Reeck as a starting midfielder last fall, and the Hornets are currently challenging perennial power Eden Prairie in the Lake lacrosse standings.
With four years of varsity soccer and five seasons of varsity lacrosse, Reeck has probably played more games at Kuhlman Field than any other Hornet athlete, about 75 by her dad’s estimate.
“When I started in sports, I tried a lot of them, but lacrosse was the most fun,” Reeck said. “My best friend’s dad [in Pennsylvania] was a lacrosse coach, so that is how I got involved.”
Reeck and her Edina teammates have already accomplished one goal this season with a 10-8 win over 2019 state champion Prior Lake. Reeck scored five goals in that match.
“I don’t think about how many goals I score,” Reeck said. “It is more about, what does our team have to do to win?”
A team-first attitude is one piece of character common to most Athena Award winners. Check that box for Reeck and many of the other 50-some girls who have been chosen Minneapolis area Athena winners at their high schools this year.
