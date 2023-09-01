Keagan Zabilla
Buy Now

Senior kicker Keagan Zabilla is looking forward to a game at Wayzata Sept. 8.

When the Minnetonka High football team plays a 7 p.m. game against Lake Area rival Wayzata Friday, Sept. 8, at Wayzata High Stadium, senior kicker Keagan Zabilla of the Skippers hopes to be a factor.

Minnetonka and Wayzata last played during the 2020 season. Zabilla remembers the game well because, as a freshman, he supplied the Skippers’ only points in a 19-3 defeat.

  

Tags

Load comments