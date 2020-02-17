Kennedy entered Saturday’s Section 5AA team tournament as the No. 2 seed with a 14-6 record including the Metro West Conference Championship thanks to a 3-0 run at the Feb. 6 conference duals at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The Eagles got seven of the 17 All-Conference honors earned by going 2-1 or 3-0 as an upperclassman. Kennedy’s honorees include Zach Greenhouse (106 pounds), Parker Elftmann (113), Joe Jeans (152, ranked fifth in Class AA), Billy Reineccius (160), Isaac Grams (170, ranked third in Class AA), Jaxon Reichenberger Cooper (195) and Valient Taylor (285).
Kennedy opened with a 46-30 win over BSM then handled Robbinsdale Cooper in a 58-15 win and closed out the evening with a tough 46-31 victory over Chaska-Chanhassen.
“Credit Benilde, they came out and went after us but we didn’t wrestle well,” Kennedy coach Chuck Vavrosky said, as the team had an intense week of practices leading up to the busy day.
Greenhouse opened the dual with a pin followed by a 14-1 major by Elftmann. The Red Knights won the next four-of-five matches, each by fall, with the exception of a double forfeit at 126 pounds. Jeans stopped the Red Knights rally with a pin 10 seconds into his 152-pound match, followed by pins from Reineccius (2:54) and Grams (nine seconds). Kennedy swept the final three matches by pin, including Reinchenberger Cooper’s pin in 21 seconds at 195 pounds. Kai Lorick earned a pin at 220 pounds in 17 seconds and Taylor won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Kennedy won 10-of-14 matches against Cooper to set up the championship final against the StormHawks.
“We wrestled unbelievably well against Chaska-Chan,” Vavrosky said as the Eagles took a 12-0 lead thanks to pins from Greenhouse and Elftmann. At 120 pounds, freshman Jalen Robbs kept his match to a 10-0 major decision loss against John Nebben, instead of the six team points for a fall.
“That was the best [Robbs] wrestled all year as our backup at 120 pounds,” Vavrosky said. “We kept matches where we were supposed to be and wrestled very well.”
After a Kennedy forfeit at 126 pounds, Mason Scott picked up a 13-4 major at 132 pounds before Leighton Gabler lost a tough 7-5 decision to Aiden Brkovich at 128 pounds. Aner Melgar Gomez was pinned by Pedro Velazquez at 145 pounds. Jeans, Reineccius, Grams and Taylor each picked up pins.
The day after winning the Metro West Conference, Kennedy returned to action in a quadrangular at Robbinsdale Armstrong.
The Eagles picked up wins over Armstrong, Rosemount and Centennial. Kennedy beat a full-strength Centennial team 40-23. Former Kennedy state entrant Jay Robinson is an assistant coach at Centennial.
Team sections
Kennedy earned a first-round bye as No. 2 seed in the return to Section 5AA at Totino-Grace on Saturday.
Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy won its opener against Richfield 40-17 to advance to face Kennedy in the quarterfinals. The Eagles cruised to a 57-22 win, including pins by Elftmann, Jeans and Danny Contreras Sanchez (285), plus a 9-5 decision win by Reincheberger Cooper.
Third-seeded Orono stopped Kennedy in the semifinals by a 41-34 score. Greenhouse opened the dual with a 19-2 tech fall, but a pair of falls swung the lead to the Spartans, 12-5. Kennedy forfeit at 126 pounds to make it an 18-5 deficit.
Scott (132) scored a fall at 2:30 before Gabler lost a 10-2 major and Kennedy’s Mason Jaramillo was pinned at 145 pounds to put Orono ahead 28-11.
Melgar Gomez started an Eagle comeback at 152 pounds, needing just 41 seconds for a pin, followed by Jean’s second-period fall and a 15-0 tech fall by Grams, to tie the match at 28-28.
Reineccius gave the Eagles a 34-28 lead with a 29-second pin at 182 pounds but Orono won the final three matches to close out the dual by a 41-34 final. David Wilfert (ranked eighth at 195 pounds) earned a 9-1 major against Reinchenberger Cooper at 195 pounds, Gophers football recruit Danny Striggow (No. 1 ranked at 220 pounds) pinned Lorick in 22 seconds at 220 pounds and Shea Albrecht (ranked ninth at 285 pounds) closed it out with a 6-1 decision against Taylor.
Orono went on to upset top-seeded Totino-Grace 42-33 in the final to move on the state tournament.
Kennedy opened February at the St. Croix Lutheran Crusader Invite finishing third out of 11 teams in the individual tournament.
The Eagles had 12 place winners (top six in each weight class) including champions: Jeans (152) and Grams (170); Runner-up: Greenhouse (106) and Reineccius (160); Third-place: Elftmann (113) and Taylor (285); Fourth-place: Scott (132) and Reichenberger Cooper (195).
Section individual meet
Kennedy and Richfield will compete in the Section 5AA individual tournament at Orono High School Saturday, Feb. 22. The meet begins at 8 a.m.
The state tournament at Xcel Energy Center is Thursday, Feb. 27 for the team tournament followed by the individual state tournament Friday-Saturday, Feb. 28-29.
