Monroe return touchdown helps secure 30-23 win ahead of Homecoming week
Kennedy improved to 3-2 after a 30-23 win over previously unbeaten Minneapolis Southwest Oct. 1.
The earlier 6 p.m. start helped the Eagles avoid the inclement weather that forced early ends to other games in the area.
Kennedy junior Ronnie Cartlidge opened the scoring by returning a blocked punt 7-yards for the touchdown two minutes into the Twin Cities Silver Sub-District contest.
Kennedy led 15-10 at half time, while limiting the Lakers offense to three touchdowns and a field goal for the game after averaging more than 40 points per game.
“Proud of the guys going into an undefeated Southwest and coming back with a win,” Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams said. “Huge for morale and it shows that we are on a mission to change the history of Kennedy football this year.”
The blocked punt came after a field goal to take a 9-0 lead on a team that hasn’t trailed much this season. Southwest tied the game two minutes into the fourth quarter but Kennedy wasn’t done, despite playing without some of the key players due to a non-Covid illness.
Senior quarterback Zach Zesch ran for an 11-yard touchdown for what was the winning play to send the Eagles into a third win of the season with three regular-season games left to play.
Eagles junior Marques Monroe not only led the defense with seven tackles but also returned a kick 80 yards for his second touchdown of the season. He returned an interception for a touchdown against St. Paul Highland Park on Sept. 10. He also ran the ball five times for 34 yards against the Lakers and caught one pass from Zesch.
Zesch completed 6-of-13 passes for 130 yards and ran five times for 37 yards while senior Erick Johnson was the workhorse for the offense running the ball 17 times for 71 yards. He also had five tackles for the defense. Junior Javon Davis also ran for a 4-yard touchdown early in the second half, finishing with seven carries for 47 yards.
Williams was proud of how the Kennedy players kept their composure all game and didn’t grow discouraged when Southwest tried to come back.
“Some of the Southwest players knew us and were in our faces but I’m proud they didn’t do the same,” Williams said. “It’s fun to see our guys maturing.”
Williams has coached Johnson since eighth grade and appreciates his hard-nosed running style. “He’s a Bloomington kid who left and came back and has made tremendous improvements since a fumble against Park Center and applied that,” Williams said.
The Eagles will host DeLaSalle for Homecoming Friday, Oct. 8 at Bloomington Stadium. The Islanders (0-5) have scored 49 points in five losses including one touchdown in three of those games including a 42-7 loss to Minneapolis North on Oct. 2.
