Julie Stewart is the new head coach of the Wayzata High girls basketball team, replacing Mike Schumacher, who retired from the position at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Stewart had been an assistant coach on Schumacher’s staff. She was selected following the interview process.

Wayzata has been a Lake Conference contender throughout Schumacher’s tenure as the head coach, and for next season the Trojans will return both starting guards - senior Mara Braun and junior Brynn Senden.

Coach Stewart, a Wayzata High math teacher, had previous head-coach experience in North Dakota, where her Minot Bishop Ryan teams won three state championships and had an 84-game winning streak.

“I want the Wayzata basketball program to be a special place where young ladies can thrive, compete and learn,” Stewart said.

