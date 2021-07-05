Julie Stewart is the new head coach of the Wayzata High girls basketball team, replacing Mike Schumacher, who retired from the position at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Stewart had been an assistant coach on Schumacher’s staff. She was selected following the interview process.
Wayzata has been a Lake Conference contender throughout Schumacher’s tenure as the head coach, and for next season the Trojans will return both starting guards - senior Mara Braun and junior Brynn Senden.
Coach Stewart, a Wayzata High math teacher, had previous head-coach experience in North Dakota, where her Minot Bishop Ryan teams won three state championships and had an 84-game winning streak.
“I want the Wayzata basketball program to be a special place where young ladies can thrive, compete and learn,” Stewart said.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.