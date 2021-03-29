Johnny DeVoe, a senior wing for the Edina High boys hockey team, is following a rich family tradition.
In the State Class AA finals in 1982, two of the star players for coach Willard Ikola’s Hornets were senior John DeVoe, Johnny’s father, and junior Mike DeVoe, Johnny’s uncle. The Hornets beat White Bear Mariner 6-0 that night.
For much of that season, John DeVoe skated on a line with future NHL player Dave Maley and Wally Chapman. All three of them are members of the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame.
“We were watching my dad play on a You Tube video, and some of the guys thought he played like I do,” Johnny DeVoe said earlier this week.
That’s not surprising really. “My dad was one of my coaches for seven years,” Johnny said. “He was always the one pushing me forward.”
John beamed with pride when Johnny made coach Curt Giles’ Edina varsity team as a junior last season. As a senior this year, Johnny was among the team’s top scorers with 15 points on seven goals and eight assists. His line, which included senior captain Jackson Borst and junior Trey Fechko, had a massive impact on the Hornets’ success. Borst had seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points, while Fechko was the Hornets’ second leading scorer with nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points. Sophomore superstar Jimmy Clark was the leader in goals scored with 15 and also led in points with 26.
“Johnny improved a lot over last season and had a good year. He fit in with Jackson and Trey,” coach Giles said.
“I don’t look at stats much,” Johnny said. “The main thing was winning.” The Hornets played one of the toughest schedules in the state, finishing the year 10-8-2.
“We played Eden Prairie three times,” Johnny said. The Hornets handed the top-ranked Eagles their only loss of the season 3-1 at the beginning of the year.
For Johnny, Edina’s biggest rival has always been Wayzata, and this year was no exception. Wayzata joined Eden Prairie in the State Class AA Tournament this week.
Johnny said hockey keeps him going in the winter. “I want to keep playing as long as I can,” he said. “Hockey is not a sport everyone can play. In high school hockey, you’re out there against people who have been playing almost their entire lives.”
Johnny is looking at opportunities in Junior hockey next season, and eventually he could find a path to the collegiate ranks.
While hockey season has ended, Johnny’s Edina High athletic career has not. He is playing lacrosse again this spring.
“Our team is going to be pretty good,” he said. “We’re not a team to be taken lightly.”
Johnny noted the similarities between hockey and lacrosse. “Both sports are played with sticks and a small object,” he said. “And in both sports, you pass, shoot and play defense.”
The DeVoes have always been a big sports family. Back in John’s playing days, he wasn’t only a hockey player. He was a key member of the Edina American Legion Baseball team that won state and regional titles in 1982.
