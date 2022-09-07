There I was on the sideline at Goodrich Field in Anoka, covering my first high school football game for Sun Newspapers in the fall of 1972.
Goodrich Field just south of downtown Anoka is an historic football venue and its bright lights lured fans like a giant magnet that evening. The home side of the stadium was filled with maroon-clad fans. On the other side, Columbia Heights Hylander fans, dressed in royal blue and gold, scrambled for the best seats.
I had written a preview story for the game with the headline: “Expect an air show at Goodrich Friday night.”
Ron Kullas was the quarterback for Columbia Heights and had a favorite receiver named Nate Pafko. Would Kullas be able to work his magic against a tough Anoka defense that was accustomed to domination? That was one question I posed.
Anoka had a good night passing and a better night on defense, while the “air show” expected by the Heights’ fans never got off the runway. I believe the final score was 28-7, Anoka.
Sun executive sports editor Jerr Boschee wanted me to write an article about Kullas, no matter which team won the game. So I approached Kullas as he walked to the Heights players’ bus after the game, and I could see he was in no mood to talk.
I asked Ron if I could call him on Saturday.
He said, “I have practice in the morning, then I’m refereeing two youth football games. Can you call me about 4?”
When we connected, I found out Kullas had been offered a scholarship to play football for the University of Minnesota. He had a great story to tell. Since he was a Pee Wee athlete, he was Columbia Heights’ best athlete, the one who gave the whole town its hope, maybe even its identity.
Kullas would go on to have a great career with the Gophers, but surprisingly, not as a quarterback. He became a go-to receiver and usually caught everything thrown his way.
First playoffs
My first year with Sun Newspapers coincided with the first year of the Minnesota State High School League football playoffs.
One of the teams I covered that year was Burnsville, and the Braves, as they were called then, made it to the state Class A championship game at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington.
The Braves were matched against the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters, and thanks to a four-touchdown performance by star halfback George Harris, Burnsville coasted to a 46-19 win. In the Class AA championship game, the final score was Minneapolis Washburn 26, Moorhead 6.
The championship games back then were not called Prep Bowls, they were simply known as championship games.
Now there are seven classes in Minnesota high school football - 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and Nine-Man. School enrollment determines where teams are placed. The 32 biggest schools vie for the 6A championship.
Elite athletes
Over the years, elite high school football players from Minnesota have had fine college careers. The best of them have gone on to enjoy long careers in the NFL. Examples include Columbia Heights lineman John Alt with the Kansas City Chiefs, Edina lineman Adam Goldberg, who played primarily for the St. Louis Rams, and Wayzata linebacker James Laurinaitis, who went to Ohio State before enjoying a long tenure with the Rams.
A high school football player I spoke with last week, asked me: “Who was the best player you ever saw in Minnesota high school football?”
“That’s easy,” I said. “Larry Fitzgerald.”
In the late 1990s, Fitzgerald played wide receiver and outside linebacker for Holy Angels.
A catch he made during a game at Farmington was so spectacular that a wrote a column the next week explaining that “Fitzgerald will play in the NFL someday.”
One of my colleagues scoffed, but I told him, “You’ll see.”
Fitzgerald played for the Cardinals in an NFL career that spanned 2004-2020. His career numbers are not only good, but worthy of a bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Those numbers are: 1,432 receptions, 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. My only regret is that he accomplished those feats with the Cardinals instead of his hometown Minnesota Vikings.
This might surprise you, but the second best high school football athlete I ever covered is Anders Lee, the New York Islanders star hockey wing. In high school, as Edina’s quarterback, Lee had 32 passing touchdowns one year and 30 rushing touchdowns the next. He was a sure-fire NCAA Power-Five Conference quarterback if he had not had the preference for hockey.
Biggest changes
Recently, a fan asked me to comment on the biggest changes in high school football since I first began covering the sport in 1972.
No. 1, I think, would be safety. In the 1970s, the helmets weighed less than half of what they do today. There was very little attention to or understanding of concussions. And if a player sustained a knee injury, it was unlikely he would ever return to 100 percent. Arthroscopic surgery has certainly changed that.
Athletic trainers have made a huge difference on the safety side of the game along with doctors who volunteer their time to monitor the players’ injuries on game night.
Coaches are trained by the Minnesota State High School League to recognize injuries and follow proper procedures.
You still have a handful of people in every community who think high school football is barbaric, but they are not the people who played high school football. The sport teaches so many life lessons that its value is immeasurable.
Moving on to other significant changes, No. 2 would be the amount of conditioning and weight training athletes willingly do to maintain their fitness.
Football players now are incredibly committed to spending time in the weight room. And don’t assume now that all big guys are slow. You see high school linebackers running 40-yard dashes in 4.5 and backs and wide receivers motoring even faster. Linemen are no longer laboring to break the 5-second barrier at most schools.
A third change I have noticed is the effect of specialization on high school football. At some of the bigger schools, basketball and hockey players, and even baseball players and trackmen, are no longer working football into their schedule. This is unfortunate, but with fall leagues offered in the other team sports, more athletes are gravitating toward the one sport they feel will get them a college scholarship.
One thing that hasn’t changed since 1972 is the bang for the buck a family gets from Minnesota prep football. Yes, I know that the game ticket that cost $2 in 1972 is now $8 or $10 at most schools. But when you consider what you’ll pay to watch the Twins, Vikings, Wild, Wolves or Gophers, high school football is the best bargain in Minnesota sports.
