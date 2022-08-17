Joey Flom
Eden Prairie's Joey Flom lines a base hit to right center field in the Legion All-Stat Baseball Series at Veterans Field in Minnetonka.

For the second year in a row, Eden Prairie’s Joey Flom enhanced his baseball reputation at the Minnesota American Legion All-Star Baseball Series.

Last year in Bloomington, he led all players with five hits in two games. This year at Veterans Field in Minnetonka, he had two hits and made the play of the day in the field in Team Red’s 8-0 victory over Team White. In the other All-Star Series game at Minnetonka, Team Blue and Team Gold played to a nine-inning 7-7 tie.

