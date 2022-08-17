For the second year in a row, Eden Prairie’s Joey Flom enhanced his baseball reputation at the Minnesota American Legion All-Star Baseball Series.
Last year in Bloomington, he led all players with five hits in two games. This year at Veterans Field in Minnetonka, he had two hits and made the play of the day in the field in Team Red’s 8-0 victory over Team White. In the other All-Star Series game at Minnetonka, Team Blue and Team Gold played to a nine-inning 7-7 tie.
“This is really a good time,” Flom said of the All-Star Series. “You get to meet players from all over the state. Some of them come from as far as four hours away.”
Flom’s two-for-four performance in this year’s event was overshadowed by a play he made at shortstop with two Team White runners on base. He ranged far to his right, charged the baseball and fired to first base to retire the batter by two steps. College scouts in attendance were quick to mark that one down in their notebooks.
“When you’re playing in front of college coaches, you just have to relax and play your game,” Flom said. “It’s all about having fun. Baseball is fun, and this is a great place to be.”
In addition to showing the scouts his range at shortstop, Flom played second base and center field. While playing second, he made a perfect flip to the shortstop to start a double play.
Max Weesner, one of the Hopkins Legion coaches, was chosen as an Legion All-Star coach, working with former Legion World Series winner Rob Wassenaar, who pitched Edina to the title in 1983.
“There is obviously a lot of talent here today,” Weesner said. “As coaches, we let them do their thing.”
Weesner talked about how the game between the Red and White teams was close for the first six innings. “Then we put up seven runs in the seventh inning,” he noted. “The good thing about our guys is that they didn’t strike out a lot.”
Asked to assess Flom’s performance, Weesner said, “I have seen Joey play quite a bit in Legion and high school baseball. One of his strengths is that he can play a bunch of different spots.”
Flom bats left and throws right and makes things happen with his speed on the base paths. Eden Prairie finished the high school season 16-6. Flom made the All-Lake Conference team along with teammates Jackson Thielen, Brock Anderson and Joey Connelly.
“Joey comes to play every game,” said Eden Prairie High School and Legion teammate Jack Nicklaus.
In his sophomore year with the Eden Prairie varsity and Legion baseball teams, Flom played mostly in the outfield. On both teams this spring and summer, he was the shortstop. Shortstop is his favorite position, but his message to every coach is: “Play me where the team needs me.”
Going forward, that makes him a desirable recruit. He is also strong in the classroom with a 3.7 GPA.
When he isn’t playing baseball, Flom is often found in the gym at Eden Prairie High, working on basketball. He was a key guard in the rotation last season when the Eagles won the section title in a 75-60 upset over Shakopee. Flom’s father Dave is Eden Prairie’s head basketball coach. Dennis Flom, Joey’s grandfather, is an assistant coach on the varsity baseball staff.
