Joe Pierce has been playing winning baseball for a long time. And on Aug. 22 in St. Anthony, he won his second state Class A title with the St. Louis Park Pirates town team.
In 2004, he helped Eden Prairie High School win the state championship. And in 2018, he played on Park’s state Class A amateur championship teeam. His home run launched St. Louis Park to a seven-run fifth inning Aug. 13 as the Pirates stayed in the winners’ bracket of the tournament in St. Anthony with 10-0 victory over Stockmen’s Irish from South St. Paul.
Pierce described his home run in a press conference at the field.
“With a 2-and-1 count, I was sitting on a fastball,” he said. “Their pitcher grooved it down the middle.”
Contact sounded good - one of those loud smacks of the bat barrel meeting the ball.
“Off the bat, I thought I hit it pretty well,” Pierce said. “But it didn’t go that far over the fence.”
The ball landed 360 feet from home plate just to the right of straight center field. Two teammates crossed the plate ahead of Pierce and the entire Park team came out of the dugout to congratulate him.
Pierce’s homer on Saturday was only his second of the season, but that’s mainly because he has not played as much this season as he had in past years.
“I have played fewer games because I am spending more time with the kiddos,” he said referring to his young son and daughter.
Pierce continued to star in the 2022 State Tournament Saturday, Aug. 21, when he hit a double for the game-winning RBI as Park defeated Basbeball 365 in a 2-1 game. Pitcher Andy Davis threw a complete game for Park to share No. 1 star honors with Pierce.
Over the years, Pierce has played several different positions, including first base, second base and catcher. Captain Chris Duda could put him just about anywhere in the field and get a good effort. Sometimes now, as one of the veteran players, Pierce will fill the DH role.
What brings him back to the Pirates every season?
“The opportunity to be with good friends who love to play the game,” he said. “We have fun and play hard.”
After a distinguished career with coach Mike Halloran at Eden Prairie High, Pierce played for Augsburg College in Minneapolis. There he met Donald Blunt, a longtime St. Louis Park Pirates teammate.
“When college baseball ended, I came over here to play,” Pierce said. “This is my 12th year with Park. And every season has been a great experinence.”
