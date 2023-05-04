Forty-one years ago, Edina High had one of the best baseball teams in school history with senior pitchers Rick Raether and Robert Wassenaar at the controls.
Coach Jim Luther had Mike Halloran behind the plate, second baseman Carl Ramseth and shortstop Tim McGovern as the keystone combo, Pat Donohue at first base and speed in the outfield with Danny Carroll and Paul Kemble.
Edina was in position to win its first state baseball title since 1968, and the 1983 team accomplished that with a season record of 22-1. The Hornets’ victory over St. Cloud Apollo in the state championship game was a wide-open affair with Edina winning 9-6.
Coach Luther is still going strong, although he has retired from coaching. When Edina plays Hopkins in a Lake Conference game at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Braemar Park, the Hornets will honor the former head coach on Jim Luther Night.
Current Edina coach Tom Nevers is organizing the event. He played for coach Luther for four varsity seasons before signing a pro contract as the first-round draft choice of the Houston Astros. Nevers played 12 seasons in the minors before retiring from baseball. His career path has taken him into real estate.
“I didn’t realize how good I had it when I played for coach Luther,” Nevers said last week. “He played such a big role in my development as a baseball player. Now that I am coaching, I want to emulate what he did. I have so many great memories of Edina baseball with coach Luther. I am hoping a lot of the former players will come out and help us celebrate with coach Luther on the 12th.”
Luther coached two teams to the state tourney, won five conference titles and helped train two Hornets for Major League stardom - Greg Olson and Tom Drees. In football, he coached Karl Mecklenburg, who became a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer with the Denver Broncos.
Tourney drought
Edina has not been to the state tourney since 1983, and one of Nevers’ goals is to bring the Hornets back to state. “It has been more than 40 years,” he said. “We have to change that.”
Coach Luther’s best team was the 1983 squad, but he had another good one in 1986. The Hornets were undefeated going into the section playoffs, but lost to Bloomington Kennedy by a run in the finals when an out/safe call didn’t go their way in the last of the seventh inning.
“That game was probably the low point for me,” Luther said. “The way we lost hurt. What I enjoyed most about coaching was the intensity of the playoffs.”
Year-round coach
Like many coaches in the 1960s through the 1990s, Luther seldom took a season off. He and Dick Gaughran coached sophomore football for three decades and Luther was an assistant wrestling coach for 12 years. In addition, he filled in for head hockey coach Bart Larson for just one game - and won.
Luther’s love for sports began in his home town of St. James, Minn., where one of his teammates was former Bloomington Kennedy High basketball and baseball coach Steve Strommen.
“Steve and I were football captains our senior year and played basketball and baseball together,” Luther said. Their biggest high school highlight was playing in the 1960 State Baseball Tournament at Metropolitan Stadium, the home field of the Minneapolis Millers and future home of the Minnesota Twins.
After graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College, Luther taught school and coached in St. Paul for three years before an opportunity to teach in Edina was offered by Supt. Leo Fick.
“While I was at Gustavus, I decided it would be cool to teach and coach,” Luther said. “Mr. Fick hired me to coach at Valley View Junior High.”
It wasn’t long before head coaches at Edina-West High brought Luther onto their coaching staffs. Stav Canakes brought him into the football program, while head coach Gene Johnson and assistant Leo Cabalka welcomed him to the baseball program.
Coaching mentors
“Stav Canakes loved football and was always able to motivate the kids,” Luther said. “It was an honor to coach with him. Before I became head baseball coach in 1982, I had the opportunity to work with two great head coaches - Gene Johnson at Edina-West and Bob McCarthy at Edina-East.”
Unfortunately, McCarthy suffered a heart attack and passed away. Luther was promoted from assistant coach to head coach the same year that Edina-East and Edina-West merged into Edina High School.
Luther talked about his experience of working with Edina athletes: “Don’t ever count Edina kids out. They really get after it and they know how to play the game. During my time in Edina, the parents were always very supportive and cooperative. A lot of credit for the success we had goes to my assistant coaches - Phil Finanger, Dick Gaughran and Troy Stein.”
When Luther retired from teaching after the 2000 baseball season, he made it a clean break by stepping down from the baseball job.
“I really enjoyed coaching in the Lake Conference,” he said. “The conference had some great baseball coaches - Buster Radebach at Kennedy, Brian Kispert at Richfield, Duane Welch at Hopkins. We had good rivalries with all of the conference schools.”
Luther is still a fan of Edina baseball, especially now that one of his former players is in charge of the program. As the winner of the Northwest Umpires’ Association Sportsmanship Award in 1990, Luther conducted himself with dignity and humility on the ball field. He remained humble in talking about the upcoming Jim Luther Night.
“It’s awfully nice of them to do this,” he said. “But the night should focus on the kids.”
