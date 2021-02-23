Edina played its best half of girls basketball Feb. 19 at Wayzata, trailing 33-31 at intermission, but neither team expected what would happen in the second half.
Wayzata 6-2 senior forward Jenna Johnson caught fire and dominated with a 39-point scoring night in a 74-46 Trojan victory.
“That is Jenna’s personal high for points,” Wayzata head coach Mike Schumacher said. “She worked hard to come back from an injury [that happened last season], and that’s a testament to her character.”
Johnson has always been able to score inside, and her bread and butter is her points off offensive rebounds, but against Edina Friday night, she showed a different side of her game.
“She shot 70 percent from outside the lane,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman pointed out. “Jenna is one of a kind, one of the toughest matchups in the state.”
While Johnson ruled the court, Wayzata had other players performing solidly in their roles. Junior guard Mara Braun and sophomore guard Brynn Senden got the ball to Johnson in scoring position. Braun, with 10, was the only other Trojan to score in double figures. Shannon Fornshell added six points, Senden had five and Miranda Travis, Anna Koth and Aliya Goodnature scored four each.
Braziel Fairbanks came off the bench to lead Edina in scoring with 14 points. Ella Campbell added nine and Cordelia Flemming followed with six points. The Hornets were still without their tallest starter, 6-foot senior forward Caiya Wulf, who remained sidelined with an injury.
In its other game last week, Wayzata avenged an earlier loss by edging Minnetonka 59-56. Braun led Wayzata with 18 points, while Johnson and Senden scored 13 each and Fornshell had nine.
Guards Ki’ani Lockett and Desiree Ware led Minnetonka with 12 points each and Piper Terry scored 11.
“The game came down to the last minute, and Mara Braun was clutch,” coach Schumacher said. “The second time around, we played harder and played better against Minnetonka. Brynn Senden was outstanding. She’s 5-5 or 5-6, but she had at least 10 rebounds in both games last week. Brynn is our floor general and always plays tough defense.”
Schumacher pointed out that Koth hit two clutch threes to help Wayzata in the Tonka game.
“A lot of the Lake Conference games are going down to the wire this season,” Schumacher said. “So even if a player makes just one basket, that might be the difference in the game.”
Next for the Trojans is a 7 p.m. game against Chaska at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Wayzata High gym. Chaska has been among the top five in the state Class 4A rankings all season.
Wayzata entered this week with a 6-4 Lake Conference record and an overall mark of 7-4.
