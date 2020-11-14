Eden Prairie, a team that relies on speed to win football games, needed a different approach to beat visiting St. Michael-Albertville 24-14 Nov. 11 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
With the Knights’ defense scheming to stop EP’s star running back, Johnny Hartle, the Eagles needed a different weapon to overcome a 14-10 halftime deficit, and coach Mike Grant found the solution by putting the ball in the hands of junior fullback Javon Palmer-Pruitt.
Palmer-Pruitt did the dirty work inside, gaining 83 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 12 carries.
“Javon ran really hard and carried tacklers with him for first downs,” Grant said. “He had a big game against St. Michael-Albertville last year, too. That was the game when Hartle came out with an injury, and Javon had 30 carries for more than 100 yards.”
Palmer-Pruitt, whose blocking has been as important as his running in EP’s charge to a 6-0 record, said, “I kept my knees high, my head down and pushed forward.”
Built for physical football at 5-8 and 200 pounds, Palmer-Pruitt’s best asset might be his balance. He is seldom brought down merely by first contact.
As an old-time fullback, most of Palmer-Pruitt’s rushes are straight ahead, however, that’s not to say he can’t dance and spin. A few of his moves in the open field took Knights defenders by surprise.
Quarterback David Warren-Mitchell loves playing in the backfield with Hartle and Palmer-Pruitt. Hartle brings the speed, Palmer-Pruitt brings the power, and Warren-Mitchell makes decisions with the football. When the quarterback throws, the ball usually goes to Cade Kramer, the player Grant calls, “The best wide receiver in the state.”
Palmer-Pruitt, like his teammates in the backfield, is a team player. Yards gained are always secondary to winning football games.
“This is an emotional win that means a lot to the team,” he said.
Grant was asked what he likes most about Palmer-Pruitt, and his reply was quick - “He’s only a junior.”
