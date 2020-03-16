While there is no question Edina’s Jake Boltmann has a great future in hockey, it is not yet certain what pathway he will follow next season.
On one hand, he has committed to play for the University of Minnesota as a defenseman. On the other hand, he could postpone his entry into NCAA Division I hockey by playing Juniors for the Lincoln (Nebraska) Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL).
Boltmann, who stands 6-1 and weighs 185 pounds, got a taste of the USHL when he played with Lincoln for two and a half months last fall. The experience of living away from home for the first time broadened his perspective and also put him in front of scouts from the National Hockey League. Crowds generally ran about 3,000 in the Stars’ 5,000-seat arena.
There was an option to play the full season with the Lincoln club, extending through this winter, but Boltmann had already decided to play his senior season of high school hockey in Edina.
“I couldn’t say no to my high school buddies,” Boltmann said in a recent interview. “I don’t regret my decision one bit or for one second.”
The Hornets won the state Class AA title in Boltmann’s junior season, but had a much younger team in his senior year. Edina won its first Section 6AA playoff game over Wayzata 5-4 in overtime, but lost to The Blake School 5-1 in the second round to finish the season 13-10-4.
With 17 positive results in 27 games, it was a good season, considering Edina’s youth. The top two forwards, Jackson Borst and Jimmy Clark, are eligible to return next season along with starting goalie Louden Hogg and star defenseman Nick Williams. That’s a pretty good nucleus for head coach Curt Giles.
Boltmann’s love for sports began early in life. His father Reed played college football and served as Edina High’s head coach. Jake’s brother Brock is a collegiate football player at the University of North Dakota.
What values did Reed Boltmann pass along to his sons?
“At a young age, we learned a lot about competing,” Jake said. “My dad still coaches me after games. He makes suggestions how I can improve. And he’s the first one to pat me on the back when I have a good game.”
No matter which sport the boys played, Reed was there to support them.
“We are a football family more than a hockey family,” said Boltmann, who was an All-Lake Conference halfback in his junior year with the Edina football team.
As a four-year varsity hockey player, Boltmann described his Edina career as a great experience. “It kind of went by in the blink of an eye,” he said. “I was fortunate to play for great coaches here. Coach Giles and Josh Harding have more than 30 years of combined NHL experience. They are great and so are the other coaches - Dave Terwilliger, Greg Aslakson and Dick Blooston. They always looked out for me, and for everyone else on the team.”
Boltmann, who has always played defense for the Hornet varsity, got more involved in the offense this year and had the most goals of his career. His booming slap shots from the point froze even the best goaltenders the Hornets faced. And his passes from the back helped the Hornets generate offense up front. More important that his offense were Boltmann’s coverage and physical play in the defensive zone.
“Jake did everything the coaches asked of him,” Giles said. “He is a great leader, a great athlete and a player that everyone on the team respects.”
Asked about his favorite games as a high school player, Boltmann thought for a moment before answering.
“The state championship game [a one-goal win over Eden Prairie in 2019] is at the top, of course,” he said. “Our 5-4 overtime win over Wayzata this year is up there, too. And I would also have to say, every game we played against Eden Prairie.”
