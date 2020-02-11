New scoreboards receive a workout in BIG debut
Last year’s game was in the back of the minds of both teams in the latest boys hockey version of the Battle of Bloomington.
Kennedy (7-16) stopped a four-game skid with a 3-2 win last season but couldn’t replicate that same success as Jefferson skated to a 6-3 win Thursday at the Bloomington Ice Garden.
“The seniors were waiting for this game since last year,” Jefferson coach Mike Terwilliger said. “They talked about it a lot. I’m especially happy for those seniors who can go out with a win in a tough rivalry game. We knew it would be a tough game.”
Jefferson maintained a 50-33 shots edge including a 23-15 margin in the second period against a Kennedy bench that was down to two full lines of forwards due to injury and discipline.
Both teams had chances to score early as Jefferson senior Grayson Hight was first to light up the new scoreboard coming 3:31 into the game off a scramble around the goal as classmates Carson Jacobs and Jack Mickelson picked up the assists.
Four minutes later Kennedy sophomore standout Tyler Jost tied the game up with a power-play goal. Senior Craig Herman’s shot found Jost’s stick to the side of the net where he was all alone for the tap-in goal.
“When he wants to play with his size he can do a lot of fun things out there,” Kennedy coach Nick Hanrahan said of Jost, who leads the Eagles with 33 points on 17 goals in 23 games. “He’s still learning and that’s what we like. The whole team has gotten better from day one till now.”
Hight’s one-timer from the slot beat the Kennedy goalie late in the second period to help Jefferson go into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.
Combining for 38 shots during the second period, the third period yielded six goals on 26 combined shots.
Jaguars senior Tyler Noble started the puck parade by intercepting a clearance pass 8:15 into the third period to make it a 3-1 game.
Kennedy’s Craig Herman found Johnny Lane on a 2-on-1 before Lane scored on the backhand to make it a 3-2 game with 7:09 to play.
Two minutes later Jefferson junior Brett Herbert made it 4-2 followed by a Carson Jacobs’ goal with an assist from Mickelson.
Seventeen seconds later Kennedy’s Herman turned on a one-timer from the slot to make it a 5-3 game, set up by Joe Workman and Jost.
Brady Burton added an empty-net goal 1:26 to play to secure the Jefferson victory.
Kamsheh made some tough saves to preserve the 2-1 lead in the second period and outlasted the Eagles in the third period for the win. “I know he was very excited to have another chance to play Kennedy again and he rose to the occasion,” Terwilliger said. “He helped keep the score 2-1 at the end of the period by making some huge saves for us.”
Mickelson said Kamsheh kept them in the game. “Basil was standing on his head when Kennedy was really pushing. He kept us in there and then we got it up and got some offense rolling ourselves.”
Jefferson welcomed the return of junior Aran Daniels recently after missing the entire season due to an injury. “He’s added to our depth and is helping us score in bunches,” Terwilliger said.
Daniels scored in a 5-1 win over Chanhassen and tossed in two more goals in a 4-2 win over St. Louis Park on Jan. 30. He has four goals in eight games.
The Jaguars have four skaters with at least 23 points led by Jacobs (37 points on 19 assists), Hight and Mickelson each have 26 points (15 goals for Mickelson and 15 assists for Hight) and Ben Goedderz has 23 points on 13 assists.
Terwilliger likes the progress made by the juniors to elevate their respective games as of late including Brady Burton who has 16 points in 21 games this season. Over the last four games, he has two goals and five assists.
Blake Wandmacher picked up his fifth assist of the season against Kennedy after adding a pair of assists against Park. He left the ice late with what Terwilliger described as a sprained ankle.
“That junior group gives us more balance on offense and defense,” Terwilliger said.
Hanrahan continues to appreciate the work rate of his team, despite the final score and a shortened bench, missing four regular contributors for the last six games.
“We’ve said it all year that we want to be better at the end of the season than at the start so that’s what we want to see and these guys proved it,” the Kennedy coach said. “Playing with a short bench and going every other shift with six forwards is tough. We got the game within one in the third [period] and that’s what we want.”
Combining six games in 14 days for a second time this season means the team is tired but ready for the stretch run into the section at full strength.
The Eagles were coming off a 2-1 win over Southwest Christian/Richfield on Feb. 4. Workman scored just 10 seconds into the second period and then Connor Martin doubled the lead with a goal in the final minute of the period.
Southwest Christian/Richfield’s Nic Gustafson collected his 26th goal of the season and extended his points streak to 10 games (13 goals and 15 assists).
Ceremony
Before the game, Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse, along with other members of the greater Bloomington hockey community, gathered for a dedication ceremony in the middle of Rink 1 at BIG to celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction on the 50-year old facility.
“This is a hard-working building where 800,000 people come through the doors each year,” he said to the crowd. “It’s like Bloomington’s front porch. I can’t imagine a hockey player in Minnesota who hasn’t played at the Bloomington Ice Garden and it has been a centerpiece of our community.”
Busse thanked several key contributors to the project and asked those in attendance for one clap (a stick tap, perhaps) to acknowledge the effort put forth by those involved.
The last pieces were put into place earlier in the week as two new scoreboards were installed on each end of the rink.
Both Bloomington boys and girls hockey programs were on hand for the ceremony and captains from Kennedy and Jefferson boys hockey programs took part in a ceremonial puck drop.
