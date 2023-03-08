Jackson Nevers
Jackson Nevers of Edina holds up the Section 6AA championship trophy after a 2-1 victory over Wayzata.

In 24 seasons as Edina High’s boys hockey coach Curt Giles can’t recall anyone being better equipped to lead a team than this year’s junior captain, Jackson Nevers.

“The best situation for a coach is when your best player is the hardest worker,” Giles said after his Hornets beat Wayzata 2-1 for the Section 6AA title March 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden.

