In 24 seasons as Edina High’s boys hockey coach Curt Giles can’t recall anyone being better equipped to lead a team than this year’s junior captain, Jackson Nevers.
“The best situation for a coach is when your best player is the hardest worker,” Giles said after his Hornets beat Wayzata 2-1 for the Section 6AA title March 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Nevers’ presence on the ice is obvious in every game, and when he isn’t on the ice, that’s obvious too.
He missed the first two games of the 2022-23 season after he went down with an injury in a preseason scrimmage against Wayzata. Without him, the Hornets lost to Moorhead and Maple Grove in back-to-back 2-0 games. He returned for a 3-2 loss to Holy Family Catholic.
Since then, with Nevers back at full speed, Giles’ Hornets have been almost unbeatable with 21 wins, 3 losses and 1 tie in the last 25 games.
Nevers explained Edina’s success in the aftermath of the win over Wayzata: “We just buy into the system and listen to the coaches. We want to be a tight-knit group.”
Those comments were music to Giles’ ears. “Jackson is the kind of leader who makes sure that everyone feels involved and included,” the coach said.
Nevers is Edina’s leading scorer with 38 points on 19 goals and 19 assists, but he is happiest seeing others share in the scoring. The other captain, junior Eddie Revenig, feels the same way. He has 20 points on 1 goal and 19 assists.
Senior forward Matt Vander Vort scored a key goal to trigger the win over Wayzata. After the game, Nevers said, “I am really happy for Vandy. He had a huge game.”
Nevers and Vander Vort are two of the Hornets who played in the State Class AA Tournament last season, when the Hornets earned fifth place.
What will Nevers tell the new varsity players with state opening this week?
“We have some unfinished business in St. Paul,” he said. “The guys who played last year got the nerves out of the way.”
Nevers has always had support from his family - older brother Mason, younger brother Chase and parents Tom and Stacy Nevers.
Everyone connected with Edina sports knows Tom Nevers, the Edina Hall-of-Fame athlete, local realtor and the Hornets’ head baseball coach.
Tom is Jackson’s biggest fan.
“It is way, way, way better watching your sons play in the State Tournament than personally playing in it,” Tom said. “This is a boys’ journey and Stacy and I can’t be more proud of them, and so lucky for all the great times we have had at the X in St. Paul.
“Watching Mason play in 2019 and knowing the players and how much they cared for each other was special. The parent group had the same feeling, and I just knew something special was going to happen. [The Hornets won state]. Watching Jackson’s team play this year and with each pregame, the parents are getting closer. I feel strongly that this year is taking on that same great feeling. I am very excited to see if we can turn this into a special moment.”
When Tom played hockey for the Edina Hornets, he had a great experience, especially when they went to state.
“Going through the journey with Mason - two state tournaments and one state championship - and Jackson - two trips to the state tournament - and Chase - hopefully in the future trips to state - you can say whatever you want about Edina and Edina hockey ... This is a great place to live and play hockey because you’re always playing big games with great moments.”
