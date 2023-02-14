Fans won’t often see a better example of pure five-on-five high school hockey than the Wayzata and Eden Prairie boys showed Saturday,. Feb. 11, in a Lake Conference game at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Because there was only one penalty called, along with very few icing calls, it was also a quick game, as Wayzata prevailed 4-0.
“Eden Prairie came into the game with six wins in its last eight games, so we knew we would have to play well,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said. “We moved the puck. moved our feet defensively and blocked some shots. And we scored some nice goals five-on-five.”
“It is nice when you can play a lot of five-on-five,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Terwilliger said. “Wayzata is the type of team that makes you earn everything in their zone. And they have a terrific goaltender [Will Ingemann].”
True to form, Ingemann stopped all 20 of Eden Prairie’s shots on net. It isn’t easy to hold the Eagles scoreless with their talented offensive cast that features junior forwards Teddy Townsend, Andy Earl, Cole Saterdalen, Connor Crowley and Mason Moe.
Eden Prairie goalie Isaiah Paulnock was busier than Ingemann as he made 29 saves on 33 shots.
Wayzata scored two goals in the first period. Jibber Kuhl lit the lamp with an assist from Rhys Wallin and in the final minute of the period Brooks Gengler scored on Hawke Huff’s feed.
Wayzata defenseman Kasen Sauer scored with assists from Cade De St. Hubert and Jake Mattson in the second period, and in the third, De St. Hubert went to the pay window with Justin Lesser assisting.
Late in the third period, it appeared the game might end without a penalty, then a referee called EP’s Chase Klute for an infraction at the 15:33 mark.
In its other game last week, Eden Prairie beat St. Michael-Albertville 5-2 with two goals each from Townsend and senior captain Ryan Koering and one from Saterdalen. Andy Earl had two assists. Tommy Moen, Dylan Vornwald and Moe each carded one assist.
Eden Prairie enters this week 3-4-0 in Lake play and 11-11-1 overall. Wayzata is 7-3-0 in the Lake and 16-5-2 overall.
