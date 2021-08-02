Small momentum swings early in the State American Legion Baseball Tournament championship Sunday, Aug. 1, in St. Cloud became huge pendulum swings later on, as Osseo defeated Hopkins 16-6.
Osseo led 5-0 after four innings, but in the top of the fifth Hopkins scored six times to take a one-run lead.
After taking that pendulum momentum swing, Hopkins gave up eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to fall behind 13-6. There was no chance for Hopkins to recover, and Osseo finished the Flyers off with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Both teams posted 5-1 records at state and earned berths in the Central Plains Regional this week in Sioux Falls, S.D. Play was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with game times for the other games depending on Wednesday’s results.
“I love our chances in the regional,” Hopkins head coach Tyler Brodersen said after the loss to Osseo. “It was just an off-day for us. I believe we are just as good as Osseo.”
After Hopkins put up its six runs in the top of the fifth, Osseo head coach Ben Johnson shouted to his dugout: “They got six, we can get six.” The Orioles exceeded his estimate by a run.
Aside from a rocky fifth inning, Osseo pitcher Matt Holien was in control. He was hitting a tight strike zone better than the Hopkins pitchers were, although Ryder Lane was fairly effective for most of his relief appearance.
“We knew before the game that we were going to regionals, but winning state makes it that much better,” Holien said. “Our team has a really tight bond.”
“This was Matt’s first pitching start of the season,” coach Johnson said. “He wanted the ball. Matt threw a lot of strikes, and that gave us a chance to make plays.”
John Klein, whose single in the bottom of the sixth ended the game on the 10-run rule, said, “The last two games, we were able to produce with men on base.”
In addition to the game-ending hit against Hopkins, Klein had a pair of three-run doubles in Osseo’s 10-5 semifinal victory over Mankato American July 31.
What impresses Klein most about his team other than the clutch hitting?
“The way we are bonding off the field,” he said.
Looking at highlights from a lengthy fifth inning that took almost 45 minutes to complete, Hopkins opened the scoring on an RBI single from third baseman Jake Perry, who was named the State Tournament’s most outstanding player. Cole Beyer, Brock Zimmer, Jack Preimesberger and Paul Safranski all had hits in the inning. Preimesberger hit a two-run single, and then Safranski hit a two-run double to the gap in left-center field.
Osseo’s bottom half of the fifth began with Holien and Jake Contreras hitting back-to-back doubles. Hopkins made a pitching change, but it didn’t make any difference. Matthew Kitzman hit an RBI single to make the score 7-6 Osseo, and then Spencer Pederson singled to make it 8-6. Brady Quan hit an RBI single and a fielder’s choice produced another run before Contreras hit a two-run single. An error yielded another Osseo run.
“I wish we could have put up a scoreless inning after we took the lead,” Jake Perry said. “Osseo is a grinder-type of team. They compete on every pitch.”
Turning his attention to the regional, Perry said, “I think we can compete with anyone. We’ll go out there with the same approach we always have - trust our arms, trust our hitting.”
Prior to playing in the championship game, Hopkins’ five victories were 11-2 over Fridley Gold, 6-5 over Willmar, 6-2 over Minneapolis Gopher Post Office, 11-2 over Grand Rapids and 16-1 over Foley.
Perry’s most outstanding player award, named in honor of Fred Wannamaker, was an easy choice for the district baseball directors in attendance. In fact, it was a unanimous vote.
The Hopkins slugger went eight-for-17 in the tournament with five home runs, a double and two singles. Perry was also walked six times. Four of his homers were tape-measure shots. He hit three against Foley that went 380, 430 and 425 feet. His home run against Gopher Post Office landed 415 feet from home plate. His other homer went 365 feet in the win over Fridley Gold. Perry has 12 homers this summer, and teammate Ryan McGie has hit 10.
Other offensive standouts for Hopkins include Zimmer and Mausser, who both had double-figure hits in the State Tournament, and Preimesberger, whose hitting came on strong late in the season. Zimmer went four-for-four during one win and had four RBIs in another, while Mausser had three hits in the win over Foley and at least two in three other games. “I’m finding the barrel,” Zimmer said. “Everyone in our lineup can hit,” Mausser observed.
Best pitching performances of the tournament for Hopkins were by McGie in the win over Gopher Post Office, Gabe Olson in the win over Foley and Jackson View in the win over Fridley Gold.
Going into regional competition, Hopkins has won 15 of its last 17 games and stands 27-12 overall.
