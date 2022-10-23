Stella Suchy
Eighth-grader Stella Suchy of the Minnetonka girls aquatics team reacts to her fast time in the 200 freestyle during state True Team action.

A close battle in the State Class AA True Team Girls Aquatics Meet took shape early Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota.

Minnetonka and Wayzata tied for first in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay. And that was a prelude to the close finish between the two schools. Minnetonka won state with 2,427.5 points to 2,360.5 points for second-place Wayzata. Stillwater finished third in the 12-team competition with 2,036.5, while the state’s top-ranked dual-meet team, Lake Conference champion Edina, scored 1,924.5 for fourth place.

