A close battle in the State Class AA True Team Girls Aquatics Meet took shape early Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota.
Minnetonka and Wayzata tied for first in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay. And that was a prelude to the close finish between the two schools. Minnetonka won state with 2,427.5 points to 2,360.5 points for second-place Wayzata. Stillwater finished third in the 12-team competition with 2,036.5, while the state’s top-ranked dual-meet team, Lake Conference champion Edina, scored 1,924.5 for fourth place.
In the opening relay Minnetonka’s Annabelle Wentzel, Rylie Ulett, Maggie Rhodes and Paige Dixon swam 1:45.08 to match the time of Wayzata’s Tessa Moore, Nora Rabe, Claire Reinke and Kimberly Lam. Minnetonka added a third place with Kendall Schindler, Georgia Jorgenson, Sarah Hurley and Lily Kowal.
The 200-yard freestyle was a good race for the Wayzata Trojans as they made up ground on Minnetonka. Sydney Dettman of Stillwater won the event in 1:52.64. Second in 1:55.53 was Wayzata’s Geneva Fackler and third was Wayzata’s Erika Schraber in 1:55.71. Stella Suchy, the Minnetonka eighth-grader, placed fourth.
Edina surged with a win in the 200-yard individual medley by senior captain Katie McCarthy, who posted a time of 2:04.11. Minnetonka won places 4-6 with Wentzel, Dillon and Hurley. Wayzata landed a ninth place with Linnea Kallebo.
Libbi McCarthy, Katie’s ninth-grade sister, won the 50 freestyle title in 24.02. Wayzata’s Reinke was close behind, finishing second in 24.07. Emily Alberts of Wayzata and Ulett of Minnetonka placed fourth and fifth. Kowal of Minnetonka took seventh.
One-meter diving was a strong event for Wayzata, which landed places 3 (Ashley Mouyenga), 6 (Greta Severson) and 8 (Kayla Murray). Shanze Karimi of Edina placed fourth, while Minnetonka’s Ginaya Love took ninth.
Wayzata’s Reinke showed her prowess in the 100 butterfly, taking first place in 54.81. Minnetonka picked off second and third places with Wentzel and Rhodes and fifth and sixth places with Hurley and Regan Kitt. Wayzata weighed in with a fourth place from Moore.
Edina’s Libbi McCarthy became the first double winner of the state meet when she took the 100 freestyle title in 52.83. Wayzata was fourth and sixth with Lan and Alberts. Minnetonka took four places in the top 10 with spots 5 (Aralyn Vogel), 7 (Kowal), 9 (Rae Vaughn) and 10 (Vanessa Finucane-Tuccio).
McCarthy dominance continued with Katie as the 500-yard champ in 4:58.31. Wayzata came on strong in the distance swim with Schraber fourth, Fackler sixth and Lucy Troyak eighth. Minnetonka had a fifth place from Suchy and a ninth place from Erica Weeks.
Minnetonka won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.15 with Wentzel, Kowal, Ulett and Vogel. Wayzata finished a close second in 1:37.49 with Alberts, Bridget Stowe, Fackler and Reinke. Edina earned fourth place with the McCarthy sisters, Ella Hall and Anna Schrag.
With three events remaining, Minnetonka and Wayzata had distanced themselves from the rest of the pack.
Dillon, Rhodes and Natalie Hendricks padded Minnetonka’s lead in the 100 backstroke. Dillon tied Chanhassen’s Avery Luedke for first place in 56.26. Rhodes placed fourth, Hendricks was sixth and Natalie Hendricks added an eighth place. Wayzata had a third place from Moore and a seventh from Kallebo.
Minnetonka put a bow on the title with four top-seven finishes in the 100 breaststroke. Coach John Bradley of the Skippers made sure he had capable breaststrokers ready, and they lived up to expectations with Ulett second, Paige Olson fifth, Jorgenson sixth and Mikayla Kangas seventh. Rabe of Wayzata was fourth and Edina’s Hall took 10th place.
Minnetonka’s 400 free relay team of Dillon, Rhodes, Finucane-Tucci and Suchy played it safe to finish third. Stillwater and Chanhassen finished ahead of the Skippers, but all Minnetonka had to do was avoid mistakes in the final race of the night. Edina was a solid fourth in the relay with the McCarthy sisters and two young swimmers, Macy Malinski and Audrey Peterson.
Team Scores: Minnetonka 2,427.5, Wayzata 2,360.5, Stillwater 2,036.5, Edina 1,924.5, Woodbury 1,549, Sartell-St. Stephen 1,498.5, Rosemount 1,137.5, Chanhassen 1,105.5, Lakeville North 1,059, Moorhead 1,034, Anoka 824, Armstrong 605.5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.