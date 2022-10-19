In a painful Section 2AAA semifinal game with Eden Prairie Oct. 13, the Minnetonka boys soccer team fell short of state in a shootout for the second year in a row.
Coach Mike Rogers’ Skippers lost a shootout to Edina in the 2021 section finals. This season, they suffered the same fate against an underdog Eden Prairie squad.
The silver lining of the Skippers’ section disappointment was the stellar play of senior midfielder Ketav Udupa and senior goalkeeper Peyton Olson. In the section quarterfinals, a 3-0 victory over Prior Lake, Udupa scored all three Skipper goals. Then in the match against Eden Prairie, he assisted junior Jake Hennen on the game-tying goal late in the second half. Olson allowed only one goal in 180 minutes of section soccer.
Udupa said his hat trick against Prior Lake was the first of his high school career.
“I probably had a couple in club soccer over the years,” he said. “I was wide-open on my first goal and Jake [Hennen] made a great pass for the second goal. On the third goal, I just took a touch and hit it.”
Udupa didn’t take one of the penalty kicks that followed 100 minutes of scoreless soccer against Eden Prairie, Neither did Hennen, who suffered an injury during the run of play.
As most shootouts are, the Oct. 13 shootout was tense.
Each team scored five times in its first seven attempts before Minnetonka’s eighth shot banged off the frame and Eden Prairie won it on a conversion by senior midfielder Zach Fier.
Minnetonka players sank to the turf in disbelief. How could such a terrible thing happen two years in a row?
Even though it was a tough way to lose, Minnetonka players, led by senior captain Olson, congratulated Eden Prairie athletes and wished them good luck in the finals.
Olson played great in the championship match with some big saves. Then he continued to shine in the shootout, making two clutch saves and scoring when he had a turn to take one of the penalty kicks. Other players scoring for Tonka were Eric Detjen, Sawyer Booton, Carter Friese and Adam Leicester.
“Our guys are crushed,” Minnetonka head coach Rogers said. “We gave up a soft goal that put us in the hole, but I am so proud of the way we battled back and tied the score. We had our high of the season when Jake scored the goal, and then the low of the season 30 minutes later when we lost in the shootout. We’ve been on both sides of shootouts in the past. When you lose one, it’s the hardest way to end a season. Hats off to Eden Prairie for a great game. They were physical on defense and their keeper was effective. We knew it was probably going to be a close game. Eden Prairie had three overtime games at the end of the season, including a win over [Lake Conference champion] Wayzata.”
In summarizing Minnetonka’s 12-3-2 season, Rogers said, “I am just so proud of our seniors. They are a terrific group to work with. We played exciting soccer and moved the ball quickly and unselfishly all year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.