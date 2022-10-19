Peyton Olson
Minnetonka goalie Peyton Olson made two saves in the shootout against Eden Prairie Oct. 13, but the Eagles still managed to win.

In a painful Section 2AAA semifinal game with Eden Prairie Oct. 13, the Minnetonka boys soccer team fell short of state in a shootout for the second year in a row.

Coach Mike Rogers’ Skippers lost a shootout to Edina in the 2021 section finals. This season, they suffered the same fate against an underdog Eden Prairie squad.

