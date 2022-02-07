Fans on both sides left the Eden Prairie High gym Friday, Feb. 4, knew they had seen a special game.
In a wide-open affair, the Eden Prairie boys basketball team edged Minnetonka 84-79, and with the win the Eagles gained sole possession of first place in the Lake Conference standings. A look at those standings showed Eden Prairie 6-1, Wayzata 5-1, Minnetonka 4-2 and Hopkins 4-2, so it’s still anybody’s race.
“We don’t talk much about conference championships,” Eden Prairie head coach Dave Flom said. “You can’t survive in a game like this unless you make some big shots.”
The big shots late in the game were taken at the free throw line for the most part. In the last two minutes of the game, when Minnetonka had to foul, Eden Prairie players stepped to the line and delivered. The two most important free throws were by 6-1 freshman guard Max Lorenson, whose shots went swish and swish for an 80-76 lead. Also making critical free throws late in the game were forwards Chiddi Obiazor and Jermell Taylor and guards Joey Flom and Miles Smith.
Obiazor had a big night with 29 points. At 6-7, he is taller than anyone Minnetonka could send out to guard him.
“They didn’t double team Chiddi too often, and that’s when he will score a lot of points,” coach Flom said.
Joey Gendreau, an All-West District football player, was the player who had the most success against Obiazor by bodying him up at every opportunity. Still, Obiazor had the spring to jump over him to bank in shots off the glass.
Coach Flom talked about the challenges of playing against Minnetonka: “They have four players who can make great individual plays.”
The one Minnetonka player EP had trouble stopping was junior guard Ibrahim El-Amin. In addition to scoring off the bounce, he drilled several three-pointers from NBA range. El-Amin finished with 22 points. Also in double figures for the Skippers were Jordan Cain with 20, Andy Stefonowicz with 16 and Alex Jones with 15. Minnetonka played without junior forward Jalen Cain, who could have provided more scoring, as well as defensive help on Obiazor.
Eden Prairie wasn’t a one-man show by any means. In addition to Obiazor’s 29 points, the Eagles got 14 from Smith, 11 from Matthew Kelley, nine from Lorenson and seven from Joey Flom. Taylor scored five points and Bradley Frisch connected for four.
Other Games
Prior to battling one another on Friday night, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka each opened the week with a Lake Conference win.
Minnetonka traveled to St. Michael-Albertville Jan. 31 and beat the Knights 71-57. Jordan Cain was on fire, scoring 25 for the Skippers, while El-Amin scored 13 and Stefonowicz added 12. Jones just missed double figures with nine points and Franklin Simonsen scored seven. The Skippers led 39-25 at the half before each team scored 32 in the second half.
Eden Prairie downed Edina 61-54 Feb. 2 at Edina Community Center. Frisch led the Eagles with 15 points, while the Hornets held Obiazor to a season-low 11 points. Balance was good for the Eagles. Luke Rapp finished with nine points, while Ansu Bojang and Smith connected for eight apiece and Kelley and Joey Flom each scored four.
In a non-conference game Feb. 5, Eden Prairie won 73-50 at North St. Paul. Fourteen players had points for the Eagles, as they improved to 13-6 overall. Obiazor scored 14, while Lorenson and Joey Flom each connected for 13 points.
