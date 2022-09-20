A stormy night is never good for a high school football team, except if you play for Providence Academy and the “night” is spelled with a K.
Senior running back Stormy Knight of the Lions had another big game Sept. 16 in a 49-6 win over Academy Force. After the first 15 Providence offensive snaps, Knight already had run for four touchdowns. He had five TDs in one game last season.
Coach Colin Rooney is pleased with the Lions’ 2-1 record so far and would love to make it 3-1 when the Lions face St. Agnes in a 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sea Foam Stadium on the campus of Concordia University-St. Paul.
“In our season opener, a game we lost at Richfield, we had a bunch of first-time starters,” Rooney said. “We were better from Week 1 to Week 2, and better from Week 2 to Week 3 as the players gained more experience.”
In Week 2, the Lions blanked Spectrum 20-0, but that was nothing compared to the success they had against Academy Force.
“We had a safety on their first possession of the game, and then Stormy scored four touchdowns,” Rooney said. “Our quarterback, Eddie Dossantos had a good night with two completions of more than 35 yards for touchdowns.”
Sophomore Joe Berghult added a defensive touchdown when he stripped an Academy Force ball carrier and took the football 42 yards to the house.
“I was happy with the way we practiced during the week,” Rooney said. “And we came out for the game with a lot of energy. We are a run-oriented team, but we also are developing a passing game with Eddie.”
Two-way linemen Nate Dierberger and Abu Tarawallie are noticeable in every game with their size, strength and agility. Tarawallie, only a sophomore, is on ESPN’s top 300 prospects lists. James Wicht, one of four captains along with Knight, Dossantos and Dierberger, is also a two-way starter in the line. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Abu is leading the state in sacks,” Rooney said.
With only eight seniors and 10 juniors this season, Rooney is putting his sophomores to work in varsity games. One of the brightest prospects is Colin Capouch, a running back and linebacker, who wears the same number (28) as last year’s All-State player Jake Meissner. “Colin isn’t as big as Jake was as a senior, but he has the same intensity and motor,” Rooney said. “He’s a north and south runner who gets to the hole.”
Providence’s game at St. Agnes Saturday night is pivotal for both clubs. St. Agnes is also 2-1, with its only loss coming in Week 1 against Spectrum.
“St. Agnes was my favorite game last season,” Rooney said. “They’re a tough, physical team from St. Paul. This year, they are younger, just like we are.”
