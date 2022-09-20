Eddie Dossantos
Buy Now

Captain Eddie Dossantos is QB I for the Providence Academy football team.

A stormy night is never good for a high school football team, except if you play for Providence Academy and the “night” is spelled with a K.

Senior running back Stormy Knight of the Lions had another big game Sept. 16 in a 49-6 win over Academy Force. After the first 15 Providence offensive snaps, Knight already had run for four touchdowns. He had five TDs in one game last season.

Tags

Load comments