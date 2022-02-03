For fans watching an Edina High girls hockey game, it doesn’t take long to see what a great player senior captain Vivian Jungels is.
Not only is she the key to the defense, she is also the Hornets’ leading scorer with 41 points on 12 goals and 29 assists. Jungels will be a Ms. Hockey of Minnesota finalist and one of the leading candidates to win it, based on an outstanding four-year varsity career. She will lace them up for the University of Wisconsin next season.
While Jungels performs her magic game after game, her colleagues on defense, senior captain Haley Maxwell and junior Sami Hankinson, are also outstanding. On almost any other team, either would be the premier defenseman. Maxwell and Hankinson score on occasion, but they thrive mainly as stay-at-home defenseman, while Jungels is more likely to jump into the offense. Maxwell has 10 points this season on three goals and seven assists, while Hankinson has nine points on three goals and six assists.
The Hankinson name is prominent in Edina athletics. Sami’s dad is Casey Hankinson, a former Hornet hockey and baseball star, is in the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame. Her grandfather is the late Edina Hall-of-Famer John Hankinson, a three-sport athlete for the Hornets, who went on to play quarterback for the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Vikings.
After a 3-2 overtime win over Holy Family Catholic Jan. 28 at Braemar Arena, during which Hankinson scored the second goal, she and Maxwell discussed the Hornets’ 21-2-0 overall record and their aspirations for the playoffs.
First and foremost, the Edina duo loves playing in front of junior Uma Corniea, their state-championship goalie.
“Uma always has a smile on her face,” Maxwell said. No wonder. Her goals-against average is a paltry 0.84 and for the third year in a row, her save percentage is higher than 90.
“She is super positive and has our backs,” Maxwell added.
“Uma is a super good communicator,” Hankinson said. “And her talent is amazing.”
The Hornets know what it takes to win a state championship. Under the leadership of head coach Sami Reber, Edina has won it all four of the last five season. The only interruption came when Andover edged the Hornets in the 2020 state title game. Edina gained revenge against the Huskies last season.
“Our end goal is to get back where we were last year,” Maxwell said. “We played Andover earlier this year [in a 4-0 loss outdoors in Mankato]. Andover came to play, and it wasn’t our strongest game. It seems like it’s always us and them at state.”
Before Edina can win a state title, it will have to win a Section 6AA title. Wayzata and Benilde-St. Margaret’s are traditionally strong teams in 6AA, and this year, Maple Grove joins the party as another top contender.
“Our section is the toughest in the state,” Hankinson said. “We know it’s important for us to stay in the present and take it one game at a time.”
“The best thing about our team is that everybody buys into the end goal,” Maxwell said. And that end goal is to wear the gold medals at the conclusion of the State Class AA Tournament.
