The “Team of Destiny” tag seems to fit the Minnetonka High baseball team to a T.
Tuesday morning in the first round of the State Class AAAA Baseball Tournament at Chaska Athletic Park, the Skippers came from behind to knock off No. 1 see Stillwater 6-5 in eight innings.
Trailing 5-3 going into the top of the seventh, the Skippers showed the resolve they needed to tie the score. Second baseman Duke Kiffin bounced a double over the left field fence, and then Dillon Hanson drove a 370-foot home run to left-center to knot the score.
The Skippers gained more momentum when middle infielders Kiffin and Brandt Puzak crafted a double play with first baseman Charlie Hemer making the big stretch at the end.
In the top of the eighth, Skipper third baseman Josh Daniel drew a lead-off walk. When a pick-off throw got past Stillwater’s first baseman, Daniel raced to second where he saw head coach Paul Twenge waving him to third. It was a gamble that paid off - one you take in a tie game against a No. 1 seed.
One pitch after he pulled in safely at third, Daniel scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Minnetonka pitcher Caleb VanderPlas, who went five innings in relief of starter Fritz Meyer walked the second batter of the eighth before getting the final two outs. Stillwater’s best hitter, Kade Peloquin, hit a screaming liner to third that Daniel caught to end the game.
There were so many heroes that coach Twenge didn’t know who he should talk about first.
“Josh Daniel had two hits, scored the winning run and made a good catch for the final out of the game,” he said. “When you’re down 5-3, you have to believe, and our guys did. Duke and Dillon both have the ability to hit like they did in the seventh. Charlie Hemer went two-for-three with two RBIs. You saw how well Caleb pitched. He was under control.”
Minnetonka advanced to the state semifinals, where the opponent will be Mounds View or Stillwater, Wednesday at noon. Now that Stillwater is out, the field is wide-open.
