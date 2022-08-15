Whitney Taney
Edina's all-time tennis great Whitney Taney.

Sun Newspapers’ salute to 50 years of Title IX athletics in Minnesota’s high schools takes a new turn this week with the introduction of the 1972-2022 Hall of Champions.

Specifically, our sports staff will recognize athletes who have won state team and individual championships. This is only the first installment. Readers are encouraged to nominate their favorite champions for the next trip through the hall. We hope you will remember and recognize the past greats listed below.

