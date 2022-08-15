Sun Newspapers’ salute to 50 years of Title IX athletics in Minnesota’s high schools takes a new turn this week with the introduction of the 1972-2022 Hall of Champions.
Specifically, our sports staff will recognize athletes who have won state team and individual championships. This is only the first installment. Readers are encouraged to nominate their favorite champions for the next trip through the hall. We hope you will remember and recognize the past greats listed below.
Sarah Gandrud
Bloomington Jefferson
One of he most outstanding Nordic skiers in Lake Conference history Sarah Gandrud was the state champion in 1987. She trained mainly at the Hyland Hills Ski Area in West Bloomington.
Liz Hoigaard
Edina
A long line of champion Alpine skiers have passed through the halls of Edina High School. One of the best was Liz Hoigaard, the state individual champion in 1990. The Hoigaard name has long been synonymous with winter sports in the Twin Cities since the family outdoor-products store opened in St. Louis Park.
Janet McCutcheon
Wayzata
Considered the best girls tennis player in Wayzata history, Janet McCutcheon won back-to-back state championships in 1981 and 1982. She was runner-up to Edina’s Anne Lemieux in 1980.
Beth Lindblad
St. Louis Park
When Minnesota high school girls track events were re-evaluated in the mid-1980s, some events were lost forever, including the 200-meter hurdles. Thus, the record time of 28.49 in that event, set by Beth Lindblad of St. Louis Park in 1984, will stand forever.
Ann Halvorson
Minnetonka
With the perils of Alpine skiing, it was unusual to see a girl win back-to-back state titles. But Minnetonka’s Ann Halvorson did it by standing and skiing fast in the 1991 and 1992 State Meets.
Vonnie Bigelow
Edina
Dynamic Nordic skier Vonnie Bigelow battled through a tough field to win the state individual championship in 1984.
Anh Nguyen
Bloomington Jefferson
It’s hard to imagine a more dominant tennis singles player than Anh Nguyen of Bloomington Jefferson. Beginning with her eighth-grade season, she won five consecutive state Class AA championships (1992-95).
Lisa Koelfgen
Armstrong
Armstrong High girls cross country runner Lisa Koelfgen won back-to-back state crowns in 1980 and 1981. Both races were held on the Les Bolstad Golf Course at the University of Minnesota. Koelfgen was coached by the late Rick Kleyman.
Whitney Taney
Edina
Edina tennis player Whitney Taney won 11 state gold medals, a state record, during her high school tennis career. Her reign included six state Class AA team titles, two state doubles titles and three state singles titles. She went on to play four years for the University of Michigan.
Sarah Burnham
Wayzata
Wayzata High golf great Sarah Burnham won the State Class AAA individual golf title in 2013 with rounds of 71 and 69 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. She advanced from Wayzata to play four years for Michigan State University. After that, she became a professional.
Martha Olson
Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale was one of the dominant teams in the early years of Minnesota prep girls gymnastics. Martha Olson of the Robins won the state all-around title in 1976.
Carolyn Boos
The Blake School
The first girl in Minnesota history to capture three consecutive state all-around gymnastics titles, Carolyn Boos of The Blake School, dominated from 1981-83.
Rachel Bootsma
Eden Prairie
The U.S. Olympic swimmer from Eden Prairie concluded her high school career in 2010 by setting two all-time records in the State Class AA Meet at the University of Minnesota. She swam 52.73 in the 100-yard butterfly and 51.53 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Kathy Rondano
Hopkins Lindbergh
In 1976 and 1977, Kathy Rondano of Lindbergh High captured back-to-back state Class AA tennis titles. She was the first Lake Conference girl to accomplish that feat.
Kim Niederluecke
Minnetonka and
Richfield
Two high schools are prominent on Niederluecke’s Title IX resume. She played on Minnetonka’s Lake Conference champion girls fastpitch softball team in 1977 and led the Skippers to their first State Tournament berth. In 1992, as coach of the Richfield Spartans, she won the state Class AA title.
Jackie Moe
Edina
During her tennis career at Edina High, Jackie Moe won three state singles titles in 1984, 1986 and 1987. She would have had four state crowns, but in the 1985 championship match, she lost to her older sister Jennie. Jackie was also an All-Lake Conference basketball player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.