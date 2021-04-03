For the fourth time in the last five years, Edina High is the state Class AA girls hockey champion.
The Hornets edged Andover in a tight 2-1 battle Saturday, April 2, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to finish their 21-0-0 season.
An incredible save by sophomore goalie Uma Corniea in the third period paved the way to Edina’s victory. She trapped the puck between the blades of her two skates, no more than an inch from the goal line. Then, she mule-kicked the puck out to the right of her net. The play was reviewed for five minutes, with the result validating Corniea’s save.
All of the scoring in the contest came in the second period. Edina took a 1-0 lead on Berit Lindborg’s goal at the 2:17 mark. Andover tied the score, then a backhand shot on a rebound by Edina captain Lily Hendrikson restored the Hornets’ lead.
Andover dominated the first period, outshooting Edina 16-2. Only the superb goaltending of Corniea prevented the Huskies from taking the lead. The second period was much different with Edina outshooting Andover 17-4. The third period was more even with the final shot chart showing Andover ahead 31-28.
As the last few seconds ran down in the third period, Andover’s goalie was on the bench and six attackers were on the ice for the Huskies. Hornet captain Vivian Jungels secured Edina’s final possession of the game and skated into the corner with the puck as time expired.
