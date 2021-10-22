After seven consecutive losses, the Edina High football team entered the win column Oct. 21 by beating Eastview 28-14 on Eastview’s home turf in Apple Valley.
“I am happy for our kids,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “We learned an important life lesson - if you stay positive good things will happen. I am very thankful for the win, and we hope to carry the momentum into the playoffs.”
Edina will face a familiar opponent, Rosemount, in the first round of the state Class 6A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Irish Stadium in Rosemount. Earlier this year the Hornets played one of their better games in a 31-19 loss to the Irish.
“We were down by a touchdown in the fourth quarter,” Potts said. “They are a third seed and we are a sixth seed. My thought is that our guys are eager for another crack at them.”
Edina has played a brutally tough schedule in 2021 with games against some of the state’s top-ten teams.
In the game at Eastview Oct. 21, Edina jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Safety Peyton Himley picked off a pass and carried the ball 54 yards to the end zone. Christian Smith kicked the extra point to make the score 7-0. Then senior captain and halfback Evan Deutsch scored on a 1-yard run and Smith booted another extra point.
“Peyton is one of our leaders on defense,” Potts observed. “He has been doing a good job all year, and his interception return set the tone for us.”
Potts realized that Deutsch was the one who put Edina in position to score. “We were at the 1 yard line, Evan was going to get the ball until we scored,” Potts said. “He scored on first down.”
Deutsch continued to have a good game with 65 yards on 15 carries.
The Hornets’ lead grew to 21-0 in the second quarter when junior quarterback Finn McElroy connected with junior Brady Anderson for a 40-yard touchdown.
Eastview scored all 14 of its points in the second half, but Edina continued to lead on the scoreboard. The Hornets put it away on a 1-yard run by senior quarterback Adam Berghult.
Berghult completed 10 of 13 passes for 83 yards and a quarterback rating of 92.8. He rushed 13 times for 44 yards. McElroy had good numbers, as well, completing six of 12 passes for 91 yards.
“Our two quarterbacks are team first guys,” Potts said. “They compete with each other, not against each other. Bergy had some big first down rushes and Finn’s touchdown pass on a deep post gave us momentum.”
McElroy’s receiver on the play, Brady Anderson, earned the coach’s praise for going both ways at receiver and corner back.
“In addition to Deutsch’s rushing we had a good game from Charlie Brinkman,” Potts noted.
With many injuries to key players this season, the Hornets have had to patch work their lineup every week. They have brought linemen up from the freshman and sophomore teams. Sophomore tight end Josh Clark found himself playing guard in the Eastview game. “Josh had never played guard before,” Potts said.
Junior Liam Cummings played well at defensive end, Potts noted, adding that seniors Sam Deters, Kjell Freeland and Alex Savage made key tackles.
“The guys have put a lot of work into the season, and even though we’re 1-7, I feel good about how they have played,” Potts concluded.
