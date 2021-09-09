Edina High’s girls aquatics team was able to swim exhibition for the last four events in a 95-81 victory over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 2 at Art Downey Aquatic Center.
The Hornets, coached by Jeff Mace, won a variety of swimming events, as well as the diving competition.
The meet opened with Edina taking the 200-yard medley relay with Katie McCarthy, Ella Hall, Skyler Kieffer and Libby McCarthy posting a time of 1:49.45.
Edina swept the top three places in the 200-yard freestyle. Anja Nymo, a ninth-grader, was first in 2:01.55, touching out teammate Sophia Clausman (2:01.57). Olivia Brinkman placed third.
Kieffer won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:10.96. Second place went to Lily Van Heel of STMA and Edina’s Sarah Reichert placed third.
Moving on to the 50 freestyle, Edina won the top three places with Lauren Dewing, Anna Schrag and Laurel Vose. Dewing’s winning time was 25.26.
Shanze Karimi won diving by a 20-point margin over her younger sister Zara. Shanze’s score was 244.70.
McCarthy won the 100 butterfly in 58.85, with teammate Schrag taking second and STMA’s Maggie Lombardi in third.
Kieffer won her third first place of the meet by taking the 100 freestyle in 53.19. Close behind in second place was eighth-grader Libby McCarthy (53.81). Ella Hall of Edina placed third.
Edina’s Nymo earned her second first place of the meet by swimming the 500 freestyle in 5:26.70. Eleanor Hughes and Brinkman gave Edina second and third places.
Beginning with the 200 free relay, the Edina girls had wrapped up the win and swam in exhibition lanes only.
Edina had the fastest time of the day in the 200 free relay with a 1:43.30 from Hall, Clausman, Dewing and Schrag.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Katie McCarthy of the Hornets had the fastest time of 58.40. However, STMA’s Van Heel stuck with her to the end finishing in 58.53.
STMA’s Lombardi was the winner in the 100 breaststroke. Swimming in exhibition lanes, Edina had the three fastest times of the day with Eloise Sundal (1:14.25), Taylor Thompson (1:14.57) and Nina Berke (1:15.07).
The meet concluded with STMA winning the 400 freestyle relay. Edina had two times faster than the Knights’ best with quality exhibition swims. Clausman, Nymo, Audrey Peterson and Lily McCarthy went 3:45.32. Hornet swimmers Dewing, Natalie Katz, Schrag and Reichert finished in 3:49.96.
Next for Edina is the Edina Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Art Downey Aquatic Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.