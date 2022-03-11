In the first two rounds of the State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament, Edina had the opportunity to play at two historic Minnesota hockey venues - Xcel Energy Center, the home of the NHL’s Wild franchise, and Mariucci Arena, the home of the Minnesota Gophers.
The Hornets’ stay at Xcel was shorter than they had hoped with a 5-2 loss to Maple Grove in the first round March 10.
With a chance for redemption the morning of the 11th at Mariucci, the Hornets stayed alive in consolation play with a 4-3 win over Cretin-Derham Hall.
That means Edina is in the state consolation title game, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Mariucci Arena.
Talking about the loss to Maple Grove, Edina head coach Curt Giles spoke in matter-of-fact terms: “I don’t think we got to our game at all. Maple Grove is a very talented team with a potent offense. We needed to do better closing their space off.”
The Hornets entered the game on a string of four consecutive shutouts that included a 1-0 win over Wayzata in a hard-fought Section 6AA championship game.
Although the score was tied 1-1 at the end of the first period, Maple Grove had the edge in possession and quality scoring chances.
Finn Brink gave the Crimson a 1-0 lead before Edina sophomore defenseman Eddie Revenig tied the score on assists from sophomore forwards Jackson Nevers and Ryan Flaherty.
Going into the second period, fans on both sides suspected the next goal would hold the key to the outcome. Landen Gunderson scored for Maple Grove, and then the Crimson took a 3-1 lead on a goal by Joshua Giuliani.
With a two-goal deficit at the second intermission, Edina came out with a sense of urgency in the third period, however, Maple Grove’s Blake Steenerson forced a turnover and shot the puck past Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski for a 4-1 Crimson lead.
Senior captain and defenseman Wyatt Wurst responded with a goal, cutting the Crimson lead to 4-2. There was still time for a rally.
Edina was given a power play and Wurst fired a shot on goal that Crimson goalie Toby Hopp could not secure. The puck was sitting in the crease, and Flaherty had a chance to put it in, but Hopp’s quick reflexes foiled the chance.
Forced to replace Clarkowski with an extra attacker late in the third period, Edina lost the bet and Giuliani shot in his second goal of the game.
When the game ended, Edina held a 31-29 edge in shots on goal.
“We gave them too many opportunities coming down the slot,” Giles said. “And they hammered some of them home.”
Since no Edina skater had ever played a game at Xcel Energy Center prior to this year’s state tourney, competing there was still a thrill for the Edina players. Seventeen thousand fans, many of them from Edina, saw an exciting hockey game.
“It is definitely a different atmosphere here,” Hornet captain Willy Johnson said.
“The size of the crowd is the main difference,” Edina captain AJ Doll added.
Wurst, the NHL prospect on defense, might have played his best game ever against Maple Grove.
“It was cool to play here,” he said. “I just wish we could play longer here.”
Edina had defeated Maple Grove 6-5 early in the season with Doll recording a hat trick.
This time, Maple Grove could not be denied.
“They just kept coming,” Willy Johnson said.
In the consolation semifinals, Edina regrouped to defeat second-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall by a goal. The Hornet win avenged their 4-2 loss to the Raiders Jan. 6 at Braemar Arena.
The Hornets looked comfortable and made plays when they needed to. Their reward is to play on the last day of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.