Lake Conference swimming and diving seems to get better every year.
In the State Class AA Meet Saturday at the University of Minnesota, Lake Conference schools took four of the top five places in the team standings with Edina first, Eden Prairie second, Minnetonka third and Wayzata fifth.
It was the fourth state title in a row for the Edina Hornets, who tied a meet record by winning all three relay events. The Hornets scored a meet-record 355 points to 200 for Eden Prairie and 170 for Minnetonka. Wayzata scored 120 to finish one place behind Lakeville South in the race for fourth.
It was Edina’s fourth consecutive state Class AA championship. The Hornets tied Minnetonka’s 1990-93 string for most consecutive state crowns. Edina became only the second Class AA team to win all three boys relays in the same year. Minnetonka did it in 1992.
Edina head coach Scott Johnson talked about how competition within the Lake Conference yields dividends at state: “Every time we compete in a dual meet or an invitational with the Lake Conference teams, it prepares us for state. The coaches in the conference all get along, the kids all know each other from club swimming.”
The Hornets’ success this season is built around six senior captains - Max Dow, Patrick Horton, Brennan Hughes, Kai Taft, Mikey Thurk and Matthew Walker.
“They have been a big part of this for four years,” Johnson said. “We used seven swimmers on our three relays, which is a testament to our team depth.”
Art Downey, who coached Edina swimming for 62 years, is the Hornets’ biggest fan. Johnson, a long-time assistant to Downey, before taking over as head coach is continuing three traditions established during the Downey era:
• Model high character and represent Edina as gentlemen.
• Train and put your best performance forward.
• Have fun, enjoy the camaraderie and think of the team as a family.
Following is a breakdown of Lake Conference highlights by event.
200 Medley Relay
Edina swam an automatic All-American time with Patrick Horton, Rohan D’Souza Larson, Kai Taft and Mikey Thurk going 1:31.91. Minnetonka was second in 1:33.50 with Evan Witte, Carson Witte, Myonghai Choi and Graham Muench. Eden Prairie took third in 1:34.41 with Luke Logue, Brian Shi, Drew Ploof and Eric Howard. Wayzata picked up sixth place with Nathan Carr, Ethan Li, Gray Sisco and John Kirchner.
200 Freestyle
Grant Wodny of Duluth was the champion and Lake swimmers took six of the top 10 places with Edina’s Matthew Walker and Max Dow third and fourth, Eden Prairie’s Yash Salunke fifth, Wayzata’s Matt Gendreau sixth, Eden Prairie’s Gus Marin ninth and Edina’s Brennan Hughes tenth.
200 IM
Lake schools excelled with Edina’s Kai Taft winning in the All-American time of 1:48.85. Second place went to Eden Prairie’s Logue in 1:49.87. Jiarui Xue of Edina took fifth and Minnetonka’s Ryan McGuirk placed 11th.
50 Freestyle
Edina had two among the state’s top six with Thurk placing third in 21.12 and D’Souza Larson placing sixth in 21.27. Evan Witte of Minnetonka was 13th and Eden Prairie freshman Ploof was 15th.
1-Meter Diving
Wayzata represented the Lake well with the fourth and fifth places of senior Nick Haseman and junior Henry Ross. Senior Jackson Malone of Hopkins placed 12th and teammate Joseph Rinaldi placed 18th.
100 Butterfly
Lake swimmers earned five of the top 10 places with Eden Prairie’s Salunke second, Minnetonka’s Carson Witte third, Edina’s Horton fourth, Eden Prairie’s Ploof fifth and Minnetonka’s Henry Rosenbloom tenth.
100 Freestyle
Edina’s Dow finished third with a time of 46 seconds flat. McGuirk from Minnetonka was seventh, followed by Edina’s Thurk ninth and Eden Prairie’s Matthew Lillejord 11th. Nico Leibert of Edina was 15th.
500 Freestyle
Duluth’s Wodny became a double winner for the night. The Lake Conference had three top-six finishers - all from Edina - with Xue third, Walker fourth and Hughes sixth. Eden Prairie’s Charlie Folks placed 13th and Wayzata’s Gendreau took 15th.
200 Freestyle Relay
Edina won the state title with an All-American time of 1:23.76. Swimming for the Hornets were Nico Leibert, D’Souza Larson, Taft and Dow. Minnetonka also earned an All-American time with McGuirk, the Witte brothers and Muench swimming 1:24.60. Third place went to the Eden Prairie team of Howard, Lillejord, Wilson Ellis and Salunke in 1:25.41. Wayzata placed 11th with Kirchner, Gendreau, Leo Kenigsberg and Caden Hou.
100 Backstroke
Eden Prairie’s Logue took first with the All-American time of 48.09. Edina’s Horton took third and Wayzata eighth-grader Nathan Carr placed fifth. Evan Witte of Minnetonka was tenth.
100 Breaststroke
This was one of the best events for Lake swimmers. Carson Witte of Minnetonka swam the All-American time of 54.31 in his victory. Taft of Edina was second in 56.80 and Edina’s D’Souza Larson took fourth in 57.23. Max Gjerve of Wayzata placed 14th.
400 Freestyle Relay
A great day for Edina ended with a victory as Thurk, Walker, Horton and Dow turned in an All-American time of 3:03.87. Second place went to Eden Prairie with Salunke, Lillejord, Ploof and Logue. Minnetonka placed fourth with Ryan Diede, Luke Edwards, Max Louie and McGuirk. Wayzata placed ninth by winning the consolation final with Kirchner, Carr, Adam Liu and Gendreau.
Top Ten Teams
Edina 355, Eden Prairie 200, Minnetonka 170, Lakeville South 151, Wayzata 120, Brainerd 118, Chanhassen-Chaska 107, East Ridge 85, Spring Lake Park 77, Eagan 71.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.