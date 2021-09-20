Edina High’s football homecoming game against Shakopee at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, is the Hornets’ chance to be on the winning side for the first time in four week.
After losing 42-21 at Prior Lake last Friday, the Hornets are going against a Shakopee squad that beat Prior Lake earlier this year.
Comparative scores don’t always dictate the outcome, but there is no question Edina will have to play its best game of the year to get that homecoming victory.
“Ray Betton [Shakopee’s head coach] and I are friends,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “We play golf in the summer and there is some good-natured trash talking. There’s no question Shakopee has had the hot hand this season. Ray does a great job, and his players are big and physical. Our goal against them is to limit mistakes.”
In the Prior Lake game, Edina had some mistakes, but also some big plays offensively. Senior running back and captain Evan Deutsch gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead when the sped 55 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
“That touchdown was a huge confidence builder,” Potts said. “In the second quarter, down 21-7, we couldn’t score from the 1 yard line. A touchdown would have been big. We were right there. Last year, we went through some difficult times, but then in our [playoff] game against Osseo, everything finally clicked [for a 28-0 win]. We never gave up.
“Football is a game of ups and downs,” Potts continued. “We have a good team and our guys are excited to play.”
Highlights of Friday night’s loss at Prior Lake, after Deutsch’s long touchdown run, centered on the passing game.
Senior quarterback Adam Berghult connected on touchdown pass plays with 6-2, 190-pound junior Brady Anderson and 6-2, 170-pound junior Nico Cerise. It was the first touchdown of Cerise’s varsity career.
“You can’t go anywhere in football without effort and attitude,” Potts said. “I am pleased with the drive that our guys have.”
One of the goals for the Hornets in the coming weeks is simply to improve every week. The pieces are in place with Berghult’s passing, Deutsch’s running and the line play of Brennan Curry, Gavin Falk, Henry Jarka and Sam Rudi, who all started as juniors last year. One positive is that the Hornets scored three touchdowns in the Prior Lake game and also had three the previous week in a 31-19 loss to Rosemount.
Edina has a tough remaining schedule starting with Shakopee Friday night. The Hornets are home against Farmington Oct. 1, at Lakeville North Oct. 8, at home against Eden Prairie Oct. 15 and at Eastview Thursday, Oct. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.