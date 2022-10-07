Finn McElroy
Edina quarterback Finn McElroy throws for a first down against Lakeville North.
Kenneth Braman
Edina tacklers Kenneth Braman (53) and Liam Cummins (57) stop a Lakeville North runner for no gain.

In a defensive struggle Oct. 7 at Kuhlman Field, Edina took a 10-0 halftime lead, and then held off a late rally by Lakeville North to win the football game 10-6.

This is the first time in Jason Potts’ coaching career at Edina that the Hornets have won two straight, so how does it feel?

