Late in its football game against Rosemount Sept. 10 at Kuhlman Field, Edina had the ball and trailed by five points 24-19.
If the Hornets had scored on that possession, the outcome might have been different. As it was, Rosemount moved to 2-0 with a 31-19 win, while the Hornets slipped to 0-2.
Fans noticed how much improvement made from a 30-7 loss at Minnetonka in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
“I am happy with how much we improved, but we can’t be satisfied with that,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “We followed the game plan by trying to use Rosemount’s aggressiveness against them. Specifically, Edina senior quarterback and captain Adam Berghult had a good night passing. He connected with junior Brady Anderson on a 50-yard pass play for Edina’s only touchdown of the first half, and in the third quarter Berghult hooked up with senior Jack Dickey on a 65-yard touchdown pass play. Edina’s third touchdown of the game came on Berghult’s 2-yard run.
“I am very proud of Adam,” Potts said. “Our intention was to play two quarterbacks, but Adam had the hot hand and we kept him in there the whole game. Adam cares so much about the team, and he set the tone tonight.”
Berghult and junior Finn McElroy both played QB in the season opener at Minnetonka, where McElroy threw a touchdown pass.
“Adam and Finn encourage each other and also push each other in a good way,” Potts said.
What were the pass plays that worked so well against Rosemount’s defense?
“We had some nice hitch patterns and we were also successful with some bubble screens,” Potts said. “We got a boost from our sophomore tight end, Josh Quirk. He elevated his game and his blocking helped us drive the ball with the running game.” Potts was encouraged to see his team score three touchdowns against a Rosemount defense that he considers one of the state’s best in Class 6A football.
Once again, Evan Deutsch was Edina’s primary rushing threat. He kept the defense honest, which allowed the passing attack to rack up the two big plays for touchdowns.
“There are a lot of things we have to improve on,” Potts said. “The goal is to be playing our best football at the end of the season.”
Edina’s next big test is a 7 p.m. game at Prior Lake Friday, Sept. 17. Prior Lake is licking its wounds after losing to Shakopee 49-27 Sept. 10. The Lakers have experience at quarterback with senior Kyle Haas returning as a third-year varsity player.
“Prior Lake is fast and physical,” coach Potts assured. “On defense, they pursue and tackle really well. Prior Lake is so consistent year after year. You can never count them out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.