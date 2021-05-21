Edina 1600
Buy Now

Edina High 1600-meter runners Adam Rodeghier (11), Jay Lebakken (14) and Ethan Bernstein (13) compete in section True Team track May 19 at Wayzata. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Edina Brady Anderson

Edina triple-jumper Brady Anderson places 11th in True Team track competition May 19 at Wayzata. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Two winning performances in Section True Team track at Wayzata last week were highlights for the Edina High boys team.

Junior Colin Dorsey won the triple jump with a best of 41 deet, 10 inches. Ben Spriggs tied for first place in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. In addition to his win in the triple jump, Dorsey earned eighth place in the long jump. Hornet sophomores Finley Smith and Brady Anderson finished fifth and 11th in the triple jump.

Hornet thrower Noah Richards, a senior captain, placed fifth in the long jump and sixth in the discus. Teammate Sam Rudi took 11th in the shot put and ninth in the discus.

One of Edina’s highlights in the running events was a third place in the 400-meter dash by junior captain Joe Manser. His time was 51.44.

Edina’s Kurt Lebakken and Charlie Phinney placed eighth and tenth in a loaded field of quality 1600 runners. Lebakken also placed ninth in the 3200. Edina took second place in the 4x400-meter relay.

As this edition went to press, organizers of the State True Team Meet were sifting through all of last week’s results. The top team in each of the state’s eight sections will advance, along with four wild cards that are determined by performances in the section meets.

Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments