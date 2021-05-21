Two winning performances in Section True Team track at Wayzata last week were highlights for the Edina High boys team.
Junior Colin Dorsey won the triple jump with a best of 41 deet, 10 inches. Ben Spriggs tied for first place in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. In addition to his win in the triple jump, Dorsey earned eighth place in the long jump. Hornet sophomores Finley Smith and Brady Anderson finished fifth and 11th in the triple jump.
Hornet thrower Noah Richards, a senior captain, placed fifth in the long jump and sixth in the discus. Teammate Sam Rudi took 11th in the shot put and ninth in the discus.
One of Edina’s highlights in the running events was a third place in the 400-meter dash by junior captain Joe Manser. His time was 51.44.
Edina’s Kurt Lebakken and Charlie Phinney placed eighth and tenth in a loaded field of quality 1600 runners. Lebakken also placed ninth in the 3200. Edina took second place in the 4x400-meter relay.
As this edition went to press, organizers of the State True Team Meet were sifting through all of last week’s results. The top team in each of the state’s eight sections will advance, along with four wild cards that are determined by performances in the section meets.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.