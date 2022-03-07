Make it 29 state boys hockey appearances for Edina High School after a 4-0 shutout of Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 6AA finals played March 2 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Edina’s defense frustrated the Red Knights, who had trouble finding passing lanes in the middle of the ice.
Caden Morgan and Jackson Nevers scored less than four minutes apart late in the opening period to set the tone for the rest of the game.
“Coming in, we view ourselves as a defensive team, so to be able to get on the board early was huge momentum for us,” Morgan said.
BSM won the possession game but the scoring chances were quickly denied by the Hornets AS goalie Robbie Clarkowski posted his eighth shutout of the season.
“We were a team fighting for an identity,” Red Knights coach Ken Pauly said.
Morgan, a junior defenseman, redirected a rebound as BSM goaltender Mason McElroy’s leg pad stopped his initial shot for the opening goal of the game coming 10:26 into the contest. Morgan ringed the post a minute earlier, but quickly turned his luck around. “I was bummed I hit the post and the second one was pure luck, I didn’t even see it go in,” he said. “My first shot went into the shin pad, right back to me, and I just threw it back in.”
A turnover near the BSM blue line ended with Nevers burying the puck from just outside the goal crease to make it 2-0 at the first intermission.
Morgan found Riley Spindler on the rush, who fed Nevers for what would be an insurmountable lead.
“[BSM] is really good, that’s what we took away [from the first meeting, a 4-2 BSM win],” Hornet head coach Curt Giles said. “They’re really fast, move really well. We knew we would have to play a heck of a game to get it done.”
“They beat us pretty handily in the regular season so we had to pay a lot of respect to them so I think we came out here looking for revenge and it worked,” Morgan said.
Edina’s Eddie Revenig ended up in the back of the goal after a Tristan Sarsland cross-check just over nine minutes into the second period. At first, the play looked scary as the back of Revenig’s head slammed into the middle of the crossbar, dislodging the goal from the posts and finally coming to rest against the boards with Revenig inside.
The Hornets capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush as Matt VanderVort slotted assists from John Halverson and Willy Johnson to make it 3-0 at 12:34 of the period.
“Down 3-0 against a team as good defensively as Edina, that’s a deep hole, this team hasn’t given up goals to anybody, and to think we could score three times was going to be tough but we broke it down into five increments,” Pauly said. “To the kids’ credit they kept battling, kept hitting pipes, playing hard and didn’t go out like bush-leaguers. They kept fighting and that’s to their credit.”
Senior defenseman Wyatt Wurst sealed the 4-0 outcome with an empty-net goal with 3:14 to play in the third period.
“We knew Saturday was going to be a big test to get through there and to come here and play the way we did — we’re really proud of ourselves,” Morgan said.
Going into the third period, the key from Morgan’s perspective was to keep doing what was working so far. “Trust our teammates and trust Robbie in net,” Morgan said. “Teams have had games like that where they hold possession, but if we stick to our systems, we haven’t given up too much.”
BSM was shut out for only the second time this season, dating back to a 1-0 loss at Wayzata back in early December.
The Red Knights averaged more than five goals per game and hit that mark with a 5-1 semifinal win over The Blake School on the same rink on Feb. 26.
“Kids played well and that is all you can ask for,” Giles said on the ice while the postgame celebration continued nearby. “They’re great kids. They deserve this and worked extremely hard. I’m just extremely proud of them.”
