The Edina High girls hockey team returns to the state Class AA finals for the fifth year in a row after a 4-0 win over Minnetonka Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.
The X will also host the state finals at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, with Edina (19-0-0) facing defending state champion Andover (20-0-0). Andover made the finals by shutting out Eastview 7-0 Thursday night.
Edina’s win over Tonka came with two goals each from junior Jane Kuehl and senior Ms. Hockey of Minnesota finalist Emma Conner. Sophomore goalie Uma Corniea did her part by shutting out Minnetonka for the second time this season. Minnetonka goalie Brynn Dulac did her best to keep the Skippers in the game, but Edina limited them to only eight shots in the first two periods.
In two previous meetings with Minnetonka this year, Edina won 3-2 and 3-0.
