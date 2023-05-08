As this edition of the Sun Current went to press Tuesday, May 9, the Edina High boys track and field team was taking a bus to Mounds View for the Section 6AAA True Team Meet.
The winning team in the meet will advance to state the following week. The runner-up might also advance to state as a wild card.
Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson was not going to Mounds View looking for second place - or anything less than first.
“True Team is a big focus for us,” Gabrielson said. “I think True Team gets more kids to come out for the sport. We take 50 to the True Team section meet, and they have a chance to contribute to our success. There are eight section True Team champions that advance to state. Then, four wild cards are selected based on the section results.
Edina looked like a True Team contender in winning the 66th Edina Invitational May 5 at Kuhlman Field. The late Ed Hendrickson, Edina’s long-time track and cross country meet, founded the meet in the early 1960s when there were very few track invitationals in the metro area. The Edina Invitational mile relay (4x400) is named in his honor.
“I can’t say enough about the senior leaders in our program this year,” coach Gabrielson commented. “Any time you win a meet that includes Stillwater, you have a special team.”
Key first places in running events boosted Edina over the Ponies.
Senior Wyatt Erlandson set a personal record in the 200-meter dash with his win in 22.70 seconds. Senior Adam Rodeghier won the 800 with a time of 2:02.34 for another personal record. Another Hornet senior, Jack Weiby, had a personal record of 42.72 to win the 300-meter hurdles race.
There were other significant running performances, led by a first place in the 4x100 relay with Erlandson anchoring Liam Holmberg, Nikhil Konkimalla and Noah Johnson to a close win over a fast foursome from Eden Prairie. Edina was third in the 4x200 relay with Rohan D’Souza Larson, Joe Matysik, Aaysh Kaushal and Zachary Thommes. The Hornets were second in the 4x400 relay with D’Souza Larson, Cooper Drake, Mustafa El-Huni and senior captain Owen Sanderson. Edina added a second place in the 4x800 relay with Charles Wenzel, Drew Kruse, Rodeghier and Sanderson.
Field events
Senior Charles Thorsen led Edina in the throws by tossing the shot put 49 feet, 5 inches cor second place. Edina senior pole vaulter Owen Hipps, a state qualifier last season, was second with a personal record of 13 feet. Teammate Romeo Ruffien placed sixth.
Edina senior long jumper Johnny Hubbell won with a best of 20 feet, 8.5 inches while teammate Nick Presthus was second at 20 feet, 1 inch.
Presthus finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 44 feet, 2.5 inches. Teammates Tommy Sieve and Finley Smith placed seventh and eighth. El-Huni gave Edina sixth place in the high jump.
Edina Invite
Boys Scores
Edina 158.5, Stillwater 147.5, Eden Prairie 108.5, Bloomington Jefferson 75.5, Chanhassen 65, East Ridge 60.5, Bloomington Kennedy 41, Prior Lake 38.5.
