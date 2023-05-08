Wyatt Erlandson
Wyatt Erlandson (white jersey) prepares to take the baton pass from teammate Liam Holmberg during the 4x100 relay at the Edina Invitational.

As this edition of the Sun Current went to press Tuesday, May 9, the Edina High boys track and field team was taking a bus to Mounds View for the Section 6AAA True Team Meet.

The winning team in the meet will advance to state the following week. The runner-up might also advance to state as a wild card.

