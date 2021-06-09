A three-run, walk-off home run by catcher Lauren Granger gave the Hopkins High girls softball team a berth in next week’s State Class AAAA Tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
Granger’s 14th homer of the season made the final score 14-3 over Minneapolis Southwest, which had earned its way to the title game with a 6-4 victory over Wayzata.
“I didn’t even realize it was a walk-off at first,” Granger said after the game. “I haven’t played in the State Tournament before, and I am excited to play against the best teams in the state.”
Hopkins, the Lake Conference champion, has relied heavily on the long ball this season, and that was the case in the championship game against Southwest. Granger had two home runs, while winning pitcher Signe Dohse and shortstop Taylor Katzenmeyer also hit homers.
Wayzata took third place in the section tournament and Edina, the host team for the semifinal and final games finished fourth.
In Section 2AAAA Tournament play at Miller Park in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen is the only undefeated team. The Storm beat Eden Prairie 1-0 in the winners’ bracket final June 8. Minnetonka stayed alive with Molly Oehme pitching a 2-0 shutout win over Prior Lake in the other game that day.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.