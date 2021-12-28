After scoring two goals during her sophomore season in 2020, Hopkins High junior captain Abby Hoiska emerged as one of the state’s premier soccer strikers in 2021.
Hoiska led Hopkins to second place in the Lake Conference standings by scoring a team-leading 15 goals. Her dramatic improvement in the scoring column helped her earn first-team All-State from the Minnesota Soccer Coaches’ Association.
Hoiska is modest about her achievements and quick to give credit to her teammates and coaches.
“My teammates help me score goals,” she said. “We’re all in this together. This is my fifth year working with [head coach] Justin Hegre. Before he coached me on the high school team, he was one of my club coaches. He is more that a coach to me. We have a friendship.”
While Hoiska appreciates her teammates, they appreciate her, as well.
“It has been so great to watch Abby grow as a player,” Hopkins senior captain Lizzie Norman said. “She knows when to take it herself and when to pass. Abby is one of the fastest players you’ll see.”
Asked about her speed, Hoiska said, “It helps me get behind the defenders.”
Hoiska is the type of player who turns through balls into breakaways, and when she’s one on one with a goalie, the odds are in her favor.
“This year was very fun for us,” Hoiska said. “We had been average for a few years, and this year we moved higher in the standings.”
Only Edina, the top-ranked Class AAA team in the state, finished ahead of Hopkins in the final Lake standings. Finishing ahead of perennial powers Wayzata and Minnetonka made this season special for Hopkins.
During the regular season, Hopkins tied Wayzata 1-1 and beat Wayzata 1-0 in two meetings. But in the playoffs, Wayzata emerged as Section 6AAA champions in a battle with the Royals.
“It is always very hard to score against them,” Hoiska said.
Looking to next season, Hoiska said, “We only lose three players from the starting lineup [to graduation]. I think we have the potential to be as good as we were this year - if not better.”
Returning along with Hoiska will be All-Lake forward Avery Petty and All-Lake midfielder Charlotte Li. The question mark going into next season could be goalkeeping since the top two goalies, Luci Rock and Olivia Rivera, will graduate in the spring. Rivera was injured and missed her senior season after starting as a junior. Rock stepped in and kept the Royals competitive with Lake opponents.
Looking beyond high school soccer, Hoiska said, “I would love to play in college.”
As a returning captain and All-State player, Hoiska plans to work on her game in the off season and play club soccer for Tonka United once again.
“Our Tonka United team season is always fun because a lot of us have played together for a long time,” she said.
