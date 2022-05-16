Hopkins High luck on the baseball season has been mostly good this year, while Lake Conference rival Minnetonka has had enough bad luck to last for several seasons in 2022.
One might think Hopkins would have an easy time against Minnetonka on Friday, May 13, but think about it. Strange things can happen on Friday, the 13th.
Although Hopkins maintained enough good luck to win the game 9-5, Minnetonka head coach Paul Twenge was pleased with the way his club competed.
“We hit the ball pretty well and got back into it for a while,” he said. “But Hopkins is a veteran team - mostly seniors - and they’re confident about what they’re doing.”
One player who oozed confidence for the Royals was senior left fielder Jack Mausser, whose home run virtually put an end to Minnetonka’s hopes for an upset Friday night. He launched a three-run homer.
“Jack has had some big at-bats lately,” Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis said. Opponents have to pick their poison when they play Hopkins. They can either try to pitch around Mausser or pitch around senior shortstop Maddox “Mad Dog” Mihalakis, the coach’s son.
Mausser hits from the right side and Mad Dog swings from the left side. Put any pitch down the middle against either of them, and you’re liable to lose a baseball.
“We have hit more regular-season home runs this year than we had last year,” coach Mihalakis said. “In addition to Jack and Maddox, we have home run threats in Brock Zimmer, Drew Charney, Paul Safranski and Charlie Schaefer. We have players who complement each other, players who get along well. That is a big part of our success.”
The standings show that Hopkins is for real. The Royals are 11-3 overall and had a 7-1 Lake record going into this week’s action. Mausser hit another home run, while Zimmer was three-for-three and Mihalakis had two hits in a 13-2 victory over St. Michael-Albertville May 14.
Minnetonka, meanwhile, is 1-7 in the Lake and 4-11 overall. A challenging situation for sure, but coach Twenge has a habit of making his team a tough out in the playoffs. Take last year for instance, when the Skippers rallied from a .500 regular season to earn fourth place in the State Class AAAA Tournament.
“Looking at Section 2AAAA, Chaska might be the team to beat because they have two quality pitchers,” Twenge said. “Shakopee is right around .500, Waconia is young, I don’t know that much about Prior Lake. We could be seeded low, along with Jefferson, based on our records so far.”
In the matchup against Hopkins on the 13th, Minnetonka hit quite a few at-em balls, or as Twenge said, “We hit the ball hard, but didn’t have much to show for it.” Jake McCuskey, Will Johnson, Ethan Binder and Braden Storts had the Skippers’ four hits. Johnson’s hit was a triple. Tonka has been getting decent pitching from its top-liners - Enzo Cich, Jake Margo and Caleb VanderPlas - but no one stands out the way Fritz Meyer did last season.
In its other game last week, Minnetonka lost to Wayzata 8-0 with Margo, Binder and McCuskey getting the only three hits.
With the regular season winding down, Hopkins is in line to be the No. 1 seed for the Section 6AAAA playoffs, and that’s what coach Mihalakis is looking for. “We don’t put a lot of stock in winning Lake Conference titles,” he said. “It’s more about getting ready to play the section tournament.”
