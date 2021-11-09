As an eighth-grader last fall, Daphne Grobstein of Hopkins was just getting used to running 5K cross country races.
A year later, she is the bronze medalist in the State Class AAA Meet. The only runners to finish ahead of her in the race for the championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College were champion Ali Weimer from St. Michael-Albertville and Hopkins teammate Sydney Drevlow, who is also a ninth-grader.
New to the big stage this year, Grobstein found herself meeting the press after Saturday morning’s state race. One of the writers there called Grobstein the most improved runner in the state this year, and that title just seems to fit.
“It feels good to be third in state,” she said. “And I’m not quitting now.”
Grobstein watched her friend Drevlow take the state by storm last year, not only on the cross country course, but also in Nordic skiing and distance running with the track team.
Still behind Drevlow time wise, Grobstein narrowed the gap by working out with Drevlow all summer.
Asked if she was trying to keep contact with Drevlow during the State Meet, Grobstein said, “I always try to keep contact with Sydney.”
Drevlow finished the state race with a 5K time of 17:57 and Grobstein ran 18:23. With the bronze medal on the line, Grobstein felt Halle Mestery of East Ridge making a run at her the last 50 meters of the race. Grobstein’s presence of mind told her to sprint and she beat Mestery to the finish line by more than a second.
Then the fun began. On stage at St. Olaf College’s Skoglund Hall, Drevlow and Grobstein were introduced along with the other top ten runners in the State Meet. Afterward, the Hopkins ninth-graders posed for pictures. They weren’t smiling at first, but everyone broke out in wide smiles when the state-champion Edina team and Teegan Anderson from Wayzata came up on stage for photos.
It was a good day for the entire Lake Conference - and a great day for Grobstein. If she’s the most improved runner in Minnesota again next season, look out. The victory stand was a fun place to be.
While Drevlow and Grobstein earned All-State honors, so did Hopkins senior Elsa Bergman, who took 11th place Saturday with a time of 18:44. Like the other two girls, Bergman has taken big strides this season, and coach Mike Harris could not be prouder of the way Bergman has led the team.
Hopkins Boys
The Hopkins girls weren’t the only ones enjoying the State Cross Country Meet Saturday.
Royal sophomore Tony Provenzano finished 11th in the boys race to earn All-State honors with a 5K time of 16-flat.
Senior captain Sam Gausmann of the Royals also had a fine day, taking 33rd place in 16:22.
“I had no expectations coming into the race, and that might have worked to my benefit,” Gausmann said. “Tony and I were separated by time, but together in spirit this morning. We agreed: You run your race, and I’ll run mine.”
At the end of the day, both were very pleased. With continuing improvement, Provenzano could be a state champ someday. Meanwhile, Gausmann is happy that he has been part of a cohesive, successful Hopkins program.
“You can’t replicate the Hopkins cross country community,” Gausmann said. “It’s unfortunate our team didn’t qualify for state, but I feel the team carried me here.”
Already looking ahead to the track season, Gausmann said, “I am more of an 800-meter guy in track. The way coach [Mike] Harris trains us, we can all run anything from a 400 to a 3,200. He does such a great job teaching us what we need to do to be successful, and at the same time, he allows each of us to do our thing.”
State Girls Top 10
Edina 75, Wayzata 100, Prior Lake 117, St. Michael-Albertville 176, Farmington 177, Mounds View 178, Hopkins 186, Eagan 197, Forest Lake 251, Lakeville South 262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.