A month ago, during the first week of the 2021 prep girls basketball season, Hopkins handed Eden Prairie a 73-39 loss.
The result was much different when the teams met in a Lake Conference rematch Feb. 9 at Eden Prairie High. The Eagles did a much better job of breaking the vaunted Hopkins press, and they even took a brief one-point lead late in the second half before losing 70-65.
“I was super happy with our performance,” Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said. Hopkins came into the game with a 68-game winning streak, dating back to the season opener of the 2018-19 season. With clutch plays late in the game, the Royals left the court with their winning streak intact.
Breaking the Hopkins press was a team effort, and although there were a few glitches along the way, Eden Prairie was able to maintain composure and keep the game close.
“The first time we played Hopkins, they scored 30-some points off turnovers,” Wiese said. “In this game it was six or eight points off turnovers. We absolutely tried to slow the pace of the game. I thought our guards played wonderfully. They didn’t panic.”
Sophomore forward Savanna Jones, the Eagles’ tallest starter at 6-1, was a safety valve on the press. When a guard couldn’t get open, Jones was there to help.
“We weren’t passive, and we had all hands on deck,” Wiese said.
Eden Prairie’s three main guards combined for 44 points, with senior Destinee Bursch scoring 24, sophomore Molly Lenz netting eight and ninth-grader Ashley Fritz hitting 12. Jones was also in double figures with 12 points. Sophomore Annika Anderson, another EP guard, did a good job against the press, playing extensive minutes in the second half.
Hopkins’ strategy was to pound the ball inside with Taylor Woodson and Nu Nu Agara. Woodson led the Royals with 20 points and Agara added 19. Liv McGill provided Hopkins’ outside punch with 15 points that included two big three-pointers at the end of the first half to give Hopkins a 42-32 lead at intermission. Steady Amaya Battle scored 12 points for the Royals and also came up with key rebounds and steals throughout the contest.
Although Eden Prairie couldn’t add this one to the win column, coach Wiese said, “We’re getting to a good place. We’ll work on being more consistent.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.