Lake Conference rivals Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville will play for the state Class 4A girls basketball title at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Williams Arena.
Hopkins won 52-27 over White Bear Lake in the first semifinal game March 17, and then St. Michael-Albertville clipped Roseville 73-57 in the second game.
The unfortunate aspect of Hopkins’ win was that 6-4 McDonalds All-American Maya Nnaji was injured in the first half and did not return. She was on the bench in the second half with her right knee wrapped with ice. Before departing, Nnaji controlled the defensive boards and scored six points. In her absence, the Royals moved junior Nu Nu Agara into the post, and she led Hopkins with 14 points. Amaya Battle scored 11 points and Liv McGill had nine. No White Bear Lake player reached double figures.
In a press conference after the game, Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said it was precautionary to hold Nnaji out in the second half. The All-American’s presence would be a big help in the game against St. Michael-Albertville.
White Bear Lake shooting guard Lauren Eckerle explained the problem her team had against Hopkins: “They’re huge,” she said. “They average about 6-1 for the starting lineup, and it’s hard to score over trees.”
“We didn’t play up to our potential tonight,” Starks said. “But any time you defend like this you have a good chance to win. And our ultimate goal always is to win.”
St. Michael-Albertville’s guard combination of Emma Miller and Tessa Johnson gave Roseville fits. The mighty mite, Miller, controlled the pace of the game and scored 13 points, while Johnson led all scorers with 25. JaKahla Craft provided an inside presence for St. Michael-Albertville with 18 points.
Twice during the regular season, Hopkins defeated STMA by double digits, but the Royals are taking nothing for granted as they look to Saturday night.
