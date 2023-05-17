Pitcher Will Tomanek (center) receives condolences from Edina's George McIntyre after McIntyre's line drive struck him in the head May 12 at Braemar Park. On the left is Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis.
One of the scariest moments at any level of baseball is when a batter or a pitcher is struck in the head by a pitch or a line drive off the bat.
In the bottom of the sixth inning with Hopkins playing Edina in a high school game May 12 at Braemar Park, Edina batter George McIntyre hit a line drive that struck Hopkins pitcher Will Tomanek in the head. It happened so fast that fans didn’t have time to process it, yet some of them gasped, fearing the worst.
Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis ran to the mound along with the Edina trainer as Tomanek lay motionless. He was obviously hurt. Every player on the field was stunned.
After the trainer checked Tomanek’s symptoms, the pitcher wanted to get up from the mound. With help from the Hornets’ trainer and his coach, he was able to rise and walk slowly off the field. Tomanek’s mother was on the outfield side of the first-base dugout, behind the fence, relieved to see that her son was up and walking.
“When that happens, there is no way I would want a pitcher to continue,” coach Mihalakis said. “Anything head related, you don’t want to take any chances, especially at the high school level.”
Tomanek was fine as he sat on the bench and talked with teammates. Yes, it was scary, and with a baseball coming off the bat at almost 100 miles per hour, and no serious injury, Tomanek realized luck was on his side.
Hopkins junior Olin Lysne came out of the bullpen to take over pitching duties. He was given extra time to warm up, yet it was the type of impromptu appearance no one expected. There were two runners on base at the time, and then Lysne walked a batter to load the bases. Edina’s Jack McCoy delivered a two-run single to give the Hornets a 7-5 lead before Lysne minimized damage by retiring the side.
The Royals got an RBI single from Dylan Strozinsky in the top of the seventh before Edina pitcher Soren Epple capped Hopkins’ rally attempt by retiring Dylan Lindstrom on a fly ball to the warning track in left field.
After the game, Edina head coach Tom Nevers visited with Mihalakis near home plate, sympathizing with the situation that put Tomanek out of the game. In a preseason hockey scrimmage against Wayzata last November, Nevers’ own son, Jackson, who plays shortstop for the Hornet baseball team, was knocked down and injured. An ambulance came to the arena, and young Nevers was placed on a stretcher for a trip to the hospital. With that injury, the Edina hockey captain missed the first two games of the season. Luckily, he made a full recovery and led the Hornets to the State Class AA Tournament.
The loss at Edina Friday night left the Royals with a 4-4 record in Lake Conference baseball. Overall, Mihalakis’ club stands 7-7.
“With a young team, we got off to a slow start,” Mihalakis said. “But we have come a long way in the last month, and now we’re competing and expecting to win every game. Our leaders - Marcus Champagne, Chase Johnson and Drew Charney - are swinging the bat well along with Louis DeGiulio and Elijah Stewart. Dylan Lindstrom, our eighth-grader, is stabilizing the infield at shortstop. And we have some good pitching. I am looking for one or two more hitters to emerge. With the progress we’ve made, I just wish the season could be longer. I feel our coaching staff has set them up for summer success.”
But before that, the Royals hope to challenge favorites Edina and Wayzata in the Section 6AAAA Tournament.
