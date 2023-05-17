Will Tomanek
Pitcher Will Tomanek (center) receives condolences from Edina's George McIntyre after McIntyre's line drive struck him in the head May 12 at Braemar Park. On the left is Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis.

One of the scariest moments at any level of baseball is when a batter or a pitcher is struck in the head by a pitch or a line drive off the bat.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with Hopkins playing Edina in a high school game May 12 at Braemar Park, Edina batter George McIntyre hit a line drive that struck Hopkins pitcher Will Tomanek in the head. It happened so fast that fans didn’t have time to process it, yet some of them gasped, fearing the worst.

