Late in the second half of Hopkins’ 81-34 girls basketball win over Edina Feb. 27, the game was stopped to recognize Royal junior forward Maya Nnaji’s 1,000th career point.
That was about the only suspenseful aspect of the game. Nnaji needed 24 points to reach the 1,000 mark for her three-year varsity career, and she finished her big night with 25 points.
Taylor Woodson, Hopkins’ sophomore forward, finished with 24 points, so those two alone outscored Edina 49-34.
“Maya imposed her will,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “She ran the floor really well and finished her layups in stride.”
In addition to starring on offense, Nnaji controlled the paint defensively and swatted away shots in the lane.
Woodson also excelled at “running the floor,” but her biggest impact was her rebounding.
“Taylor hounds and pounds the offensive glass,” coach Starks said. “And she finishes a high percentage at the rim.”
“The toughest thing about playing Hopkins is that they have firepower at all five positions,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said. “Our tallest starter [Caiya Wulf] is out with an injury, so we have to rely on team defense. That is difficult against a player like Maya Nnaji. Cordelia Flemming and Allie Murphy took on the challenge.”
While Nnaji and Woodson played exceptionally well, Hopkins coach Starks was thrilled for the opportunity to give her reserves a chance for playing time in the second half.
“They deserve it,” she said. “They put in the time in practice and with our summer stuff, just like the starters, and they are a super important part of the team because of their effort.”
Starters Liv McGill and Nu Nu Agara scored 13 and 10 points in Friday’s win. Reserve strength included two points each from Kelly Boyle, Selam Maher and London Salberg Thornton and one point from Macaya Copeland.
Edina’s leader, senior forward Julia Kratz, scored 13 points. Ella Campbell was next for the Hornets with seven points, while Isa Nelson and Dorothy Stotts scored four each.
Hopkins (11-0) has a big game at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Chaska. It is a battle between undefeated teams, who are both favored to win section titles - Chaska in 2AAAA and Hopkins in 6AAAA.
Edina (3-9) is scheduled to host Eden Prairie in a 7 p.m. Lake Conference game Friday, March 5, at Edina High Activity Center.
