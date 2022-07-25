Hopkins, ranked No. 1 in Scheels’ Statewide Legion Baseball poll moves on to the State Division I Tournament after a 5-0 sweep in Sub-State 4 last week.
The Flyers beat Westphal Armstrong 8-2, Bloomington Blue Prospects 10-0, Chaska 16-2, Excelsior 4-2 and Chaska again 9-3 in that order to take the trophy.
“Excelsior is one of the best Legion programs in the state, and they fought us right to the end,” Hopkins head coach Tyler Brodersen said of the Friday night game that packed the stands at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field. “Their pitcher [Jack Kochevar] did a great job. His slider kept us off-balance and we had to respect his fastball.”
Kochevar was relieved by Ben Leskauskas late in the contest. Leskauskas was pitching well, with the score tied 2-2, until he left a pitch in the middle of the plate against Hopkins slugger Americo Sculati, who hit the ball deep into the night - 420 feet over the left field fence.
“The pitch was middle-in, just where I like it,” said Sculati, a freshman on the University of Minnesota-Crookston team this spring. “That’s the best feeling in the world, right there.”
Sculati took a relatively slow trot around the bases, enjoying the moment.
Leskauskas didn’t allow anything else, however, the long home run gave Hopkins its margin in the 4-2 victory.
Asked if he had ever hit a ball farther, Sculati said, “Once, two years ago, when we were playing a tournament in Apple Valley. I hit a ball from the field we were on that landed on another field at the feet of the Crookston coach.”
That hit was not only memorable, but profitable, as well, since it landed Sculati a place at the head of Minnesota-Crookston’s recruiting list.
Also important in the Hopkins win over Excelsior was the pitching of staff ace Gabe Olson, who matched Kochevar’s effort with gem of his own. Jake Margo and Will Johnson of Excelsior hit doubles to break up Olson’s shutout, but in general, he kept the Fire Club threats minimal.
Hopkins’ entire pitching staff got work during Sub-State 4. Brodersen called on Sculati, Olin Lysne, Jackson View, Brandon Johnson, Will Tomanek, Ryder Lane and Aaron Aune. Everyone having a chance sets up the pitching for state in Burnsville this week.
