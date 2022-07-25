Pete Johnson
Sub-Section 4 baseball MVP Pete Johnson celebrates the title with teammate Elijah Stewart (12).

Hopkins, ranked No. 1 in Scheels’ Statewide Legion Baseball poll moves on to the State Division I Tournament after a 5-0 sweep in Sub-State 4 last week.

The Flyers beat Westphal Armstrong 8-2, Bloomington Blue Prospects 10-0, Chaska 16-2, Excelsior 4-2 and Chaska again 9-3 in that order to take the trophy.

