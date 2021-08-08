Hopkins finished one win short of an American Legion Baseball World Series bid with an 11-1 loss to Fargo N.D. Post 400 Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Winning 19 of its last 22 games this year, Hopkins made a statement. Prior to going 4-2 at the Central Plains Region, they finished second to Osseo in the Minnesota State Division 1 Tournament. A runner-up finish in the regional was the reward for hard work and consistent play.
Hopkins had three players who didn’t make the trip to regionals, including one starter, so that meant head coach Tyler Brodersen had to call on his depth.
“I have said all year that we go 18 deep,” he noted. “You need to have that next-man-up mentality. All year, we have tried to put the kids in the best position to succeed. Our attitude coming out here was, why not us?”
The Flyers had used most of their pitching the first five games of the tournament, and had to patch things together for the championship game. Fargo pounced on Hopkins for 19 hits. Kobe Senn and Colten Alme each finished the day with four hits, while Andy Mach hit a home run and had five RBIs.
Going into Sunday’s last two rounds, Hopkins needed a sweep to advance to the World Series in North Carolina. The Flyers defeated De Pere Legion from Wisconsin 10-3 in the 12:30 p.m. game. Hopkins outhit De Pere 13-4 and took advantage of four errors by the Wisconsin club. Jake Perry, Paul Safranski and Jack Mausser hit doubles for the Flyers and Perry set the tone for his teammates with a three-for-four performance. Mausser, Safranski, Brock Zimmer, Americo Sculati and Charlie Schaefer each added two hits.
Jackson View was a stalwart on the mound for the Flyers, limiting De Pere to eight base runners - four on hits and four on walks. Brandon Johnson came in to record the last out in the seventh inning.
In the season-ending loss to Fargo 400, Perry stood out for Hopkins with two hits in three at-bats. Mausser, McGie, Beyer and Sculati each added a hit.
“One reason we played a big schedule this year was to prepare for a long tournament like this,” Brodersen said. “When you lose the first game of a tournament, you have to grind it out and take it one day at a time.”
Fargo Post 400 1,
Hopkins 0
Hopkins opened the Central Plains Regional with a 1-0 loss to Fargo Post 400 on Aug. 4.
It was not a good hitting game for Hopkins, which finished with only four hits - two by Zimmer and one each by Sculati and Ryan McGie.
The Flyers played errorless ball in the field. Pitcher Gabe Olson had a hot hand, allowing just four hits and striking out nine in a complete game.
“We didn’t have a good approach at the plate that game,” Brodersen said. “Gabe pitched a really great game.”
Hopkins 10,
LaCrosse, Wis. 2
After losing the first game of the double-elimination tournament, Hopkins battled back with a decisive win over LaCrosse, Wis. on Aug. 5. Olson was two-for-four at the plate with three RBIs, while Zimmer went two-for-four with two RBIs. McGie, Zimmer, Mausser, Perry, Sculati, Safranski and Ryder Lane added hits. Lane’s hit was a double.
“Our approach was better,” Brodersen said.”We started to produce.”
View was Hopkins’ winning pitcher, going 4 and 1/3 innings and giving up the two runs. Aaron Aune and Perry worked in relief.
Hopkins 5
West Fargo N.D. 3
West Fargo was the next roadblock in Hopkins’ way, but the Flyers used McGie’s pitching to gain the victory. He went 6 and 1/3 innings, allowing only three hits and striking out five.
Hopkins gained its final advantage with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and then shut down West Fargo with reliever Lane recording the last two outs.
Perry led Hopkins’ offense, going two-for-three with a home run and a pair of RBIs. Zimmer was two-for-four and also clubbed a home run. View, Safranski and McGie each had one hit. West Fargo scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Hopkins 5,
Renner, S.D. 4
To reach the final three on Sunday, Hopkins needed to beat Renner, S. D. in a morning game Saturday, Aug. 7.
Three Hopkins pitchers allowed that to happen. Sculati started, and then Aune and Perry worked in relief. Perry struck out the final hitter of the game to record the save.
Before the start of the seventh inning, Perry was ready to pitch. “Jake said, ‘I want the ball, let’s go,’” Brodersen said.
Perry was also the offensive star of the game, going two-for-three with a walk and driving in a pair of runs. One of his hits was a triple. Zimmer had two RBIs with his second home run of the region tournament. McGie, View and Cole Beyer had one hit each. Safranski drew two walks and scored a run.
Season Recap
The 2021 Hopkins Legion team is one of a handful of Post 320 clubs to reach the 30-win plateau. The Flyers final record was 31-14. One of the season highlights was winning the Sub-State 4 playoff title in a field that included state powers Wayzata and Excelsior. A 5-1 record at the State Tournament was another highlight.
Jake Perry, the outstanding corner infielder, will play for the University of Minnesota next season, while several other Flyers will go on to play college baseball.
“Jake is a great leader and a gifted player,” Brodersen said.
